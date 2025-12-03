Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute; Positioned Furthest on the Vision Axis for the Second Consecutive Year

Abnormal AI, the leader in AI-native human behavior security, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security, marking the company's second consecutive year in the Leaders Quadrant.

Gartner evaluated vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Among 14 vendors evaluated, Abnormal was placed furthest right on the Vision axis.

In the report, Gartner highlights that "the high volume of sophisticated, email-enabled social engineering attacks, combined with the difficulty in consistently quantifying true detection efficacy across the market, justifies organizations utilizing multiple vendors for comprehensive protection."1 To better combat these sophisticated threats, there is growing potential in solutions that utilize behavioral AI and natural language processing to analyze user behavior and help detect anomalies.

The Abnormal Behavior Platform analyzes identity, behavior, and contextual signals in order to baseline normal activity and help identify deviations indicative of malicious activity. This API-based approach is designed to enable autonomous protection against a wide range of attacks-including business email compromise, credential phishing, and account takeover-without requiring cumbersome mail routing changes or complex configurations.

"Being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row-while maintaining the furthest placement on Vision-is an incredible milestone for us," said Evan Reiser, chief executive officer of Abnormal AI. "We're proud to see our AI-native approach continuing to drive innovation and impact as we build toward a future where understanding human behavior is the cornerstone of keeping people and organizations safe."

This recognition follows a year of exceptional growth and innovation for Abnormal AI. In 2025, Abnormal launched its first autonomous AI agents-AI Phishing Coach and AI Data Analyst-to help organizations detect, remediate, and train themselves against threats in real time. The company also achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization and earned the ISO/IEC 42001 AI governance certification, underscoring its commitment to both security and responsible AI.

Abnormal now protects more than 25% of the Fortune 500 and continues its global expansion, recently entering new markets in Germany, Japan, and France. The year also brought strong industry and customer validation-from featuring on the CNBC Disruptor 50, to the Forbes Cloud 100, and the Fortune Cyber 60. Abnormal was also named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Email Security Platforms in July 2025, earning a 99% "Would Recommend" rating and, in our opinion, reaffirming the trust placed in Abnormal's AI-native approach.2

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security, Max Taggett, Nikul Patel, December 1, 2025

2 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Email Security Platforms, Peer Editors, July 23, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are a registered trademark, of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Related Links

Download a copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security here.

Read more about Abnormal's overall Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation here.

Learn more about Abnormal's suite of email security products.

See how Abnormal can protect your organization by requesting a demo today.

About Abnormal AI:

Abnormal AI is the leading AI-native human behavior security platform, leveraging machine learning to stop sophisticated attacks and detect compromised accounts across email and connected applications. Our anomaly detection engine leverages identity and context to analyze normal behavior and assess the risk of every cloud email event-detecting and stopping sophisticated, socially-engineered attacks that target your organization's most valuable cybersecurity asset: your people.

You can deploy Abnormal in minutes with an API integration for Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace and experience the value of the platform instantly. Additional protection from Abnormal is available for Slack, Workday, ServiceNow, Zoom, and multiple other cloud applications. Abnormal is currently trusted by thousands of organizations, including more than 25% of the Fortune 500, as it continues to redefine how cybersecurity works in the age of AI. Learn more at abnormal.ai.

Disclaimer:

Statements in this communication that express beliefs or expectations about future events or performance are forward-looking in nature and are based on current assumptions. Actual results may differ materially. Abnormal AI undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203017058/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Hanah Johnson

Senior Communications Manager

media@abnormal.ai