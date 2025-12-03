The Institutes CPCU Society announced the official formation of two new international chapters: the Romania CPCU Society Chapter and the West Africa CPCU Society Chapter, headquartered in Accra, Ghana. Approved on Nov. 3, 2025, these chapters are the first new CPCU Society chapters to be formed in 20 years and mark a major milestone in the Society's global expansion strategy.

With the addition of Romania and West Africa, the CPCU Society now includes 121 chapters worldwide, including six international chapters (Bermuda, Europe, Japan, Korea, Romania, and West Africa). The Society's growing global community includes members in 51 countries, with 390 members residing outside the United States.

"These new chapters represent an exciting step forward for the CPCU Society and our global community," said Sherry McFadden, CPCU, Society Leadership Council President. "By establishing strong local hubs in Romania and West Africa, we are creating more opportunities for professionals to access high-quality education, develop as leaders, and connect with peers who share their commitment to excellence in the risk management and insurance profession. At the same time, these chapters will bring valuable regional perspectives into our global network and help us continue to grow in a thoughtful, sustainable way."

Romania CPCU Society Chapter

The Romania CPCU Society Chapter will serve professionals across the entire country, with aspirations to expand its reach throughout Eastern Europe. The chapter launches with 32 members and provides a new home for CPCUs and other risk and insurance professionals seeking community, education, and leadership opportunities in the region.

"Romania might be far geographically, but in spirit, we are very close, because the values that unite us have no borders: professionalism, integrity, and an endless curiosity," said Paul Dumitru, Ph.D., MBA, CPCU, a founding leader of the Romania CPCU Society Chapter. "By founding the Society's Romania chapter, we have brought together professionals who believe that insurance is not just about paying claims; it is about preventing loss, building trust, and protecting lives. Our profession is changing fast with AI, emerging risks, and digital disruption, but the CPCU Society gives us what no algorithm ever can: a global community that shares knowledge and purpose."

West Africa CPCU Society Chapter

The West Africa CPCU Society Chapter, based in Accra, Ghana, launches with 33 members and will initially serve professionals in Ghana, with plans to expand throughout West Africa and beyond.

"This is a major milestone for us in advancing professional standards, continuous learning, and ethical leadership across the insurance and risk management profession in Africa. Becoming a full chapter gives us deeper representation, stronger global visibility, and an official seat at the table within the CPCU Society's global ecosystem. The CPCU Society West Africa Chapter is officially here, and we intend to make a significant impact," said Justice Peprah Agyei, CPCU, ACII, ACIIG, a founding leader of the West Africa CPCU Society Chapter.

Advancing Education, Leadership, and Community Worldwide

From the Society's perspective, both new chapters will play a key role in delivering localized professional development, leadership pathways, and networking opportunities, while strengthening the global exchange of knowledge and best practices. Chapter members will benefit from:

Access to CPCU Society educational programs, thought leadership, and volunteer opportunities.

A trusted peer network to navigate local market challenges and emerging risks.

A formal connection to a global community of professionals committed to high standards of ethics and professionalism.

"Romania and West Africa are regions where insurance infrastructure and talent pipelines are evolving rapidly," McFadden added. "These chapters will help local professionals connect with a global peer network, while allowing the CPCU Society to learn from their experiences and perspectives. It is a true partnership that supports our mission to advance the risk management and insurance profession worldwide."

About The Institutes CPCU Society

The Institutes CPCU Society is a motivated and supportive community of professionals working in the risk and insurance industry committed to lifelong learning and the highest ethical standards. Members learn, grow, and succeed together.

OUR VISION: We will be the premier inclusive community of risk and insurance professionals who shape the future of the industry.

OUR MISSION: To provide knowledge and leadership opportunities for a global community of risk and insurance professionals in order to advance the industry and benefit those they serve while adhering to the highest ethical standards.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

CPCU is a registered trademark of The Institutes Designations. All rights reserved.

