EcoFlow, Tibber, and Fenecon have introduced new software and hardware updates to improve residential battery control, interoperability, and grid arbitrage across Europe.From ESS News The evolution of the residential battery storage stack has seen strong developments around design, safety, functionality, and cost, both in terms of the physical batteries and hybrid inverters, but also software features. The battle over home energy management systems, or HEMS, is as fierce as the hardware battery and cell tech side, and includes both manufacturers, but also software from third parties that offer ...

