Franklinton, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Microbiome Labs, a leader in microbiome-based solutions, today announced the launch of DigestMate, a 2-in-1 digestive enzyme and probiotic formula.

Digestive health challenges are on the rise in America, impacting millions of lives and driving demand for innovative solutions. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), an estimated 60 to 70 million Americans suffer from digestive diseases each year. These issues account for more than 35 million physician visits and nearly nine million emergency department visits annually, underscoring the significant burden on healthcare systems and quality of life.

DigestMate combines 14 broad-spectrum, acid-stable digestive enzymes with a clinically studied blend of spore-forming probiotics and probiotic yeast. This dual-action formula supports the complete breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and complex fibers while promoting robust gut barrier function and microbial diversity.

Key strains include Bacillus subtilis HU58, Bacillus coagulans (SC-208), and Saccharomyces boulardii (CNCM-I-1079), which help normalize immune responses and support short-chain fatty acid production. The enzyme complex features amylase, protease, lipase, lactase, cellulase, alpha-galactosidase, glucoamylase, xylanase, and additional specialized enzymes that aid in nutrient absorption and help reduce occasional digestive discomfort such as gas and bloating.

"This is a game-changing enzyme formula for the market and for health care practitioners," said Alicia Galvin, MEd, RD, LD, IFNCP, head of scientific affairs at Microbiome Labs. "The combination of probiotics and digestive enzymes is designed to provide broad digestive support by addressing both nutrient breakdown and gut absorption."

DigestMate became available to health care practitioners in May 2025 through Microbiome Labs' authorized practitioner network. Beginning Dec. 1, 2025, DigestMate is available on Amazon.

For more information about Microbiome Labs and its portfolio of microbiome-focused formulations, visit microbiomelabs.com.

###

About Microbiome Labs

Microbiome Labs, part of Novonesis OneHealth, provides innovative, research-based solutions that support the body's microbial ecosystem. With a focus on clinical application and practitioner partnerships, Microbiome Labs delivers evidence-informed products designed to support overall wellness.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276658

SOURCE: Microbiome Labs