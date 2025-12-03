RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip to Showcase High-Growth Opportunities in the Race to Onshore Critical Minerals at December 10 Virtual Investor Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its upcoming Metals & Mining: The Race to Onshore Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, taking place December 10, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. The conference offers investors a front-row seat to the public companies driving exploration, development, and production across the rapidly evolving critical minerals sector.

"The global drive to onshore critical minerals has created one of the most compelling investment themes of this decade," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "From rare earths to battery metals, demand continues to accelerate across clean energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing. This conference gives investors direct access to the public companies working to meet that demand and build the next generation of domestic strategic mineral supply chains."

The virtual conference will feature presentations from CEOs and senior executives leading exploration, development, and production efforts across the critical minerals landscape. Each presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, giving investors the opportunity to engage directly with company leadership.

Presenting Companies Include (partial list):

The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL)

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE:VLTA)

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Companies working to secure and expand critical mineral supply chains

Key milestones, near-term objectives, and long-term development plans

Major market catalysts shaping the sector

Whether institutional, family office, retail, or analyst, attendees will obtain concise, actionable insights into emerging opportunities across one of the fastest-moving thematic sectors in today's markets.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies.

