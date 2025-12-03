Remergify, Inc.: Remergify in Conjunction with Everest Networks Revives kanab.club with Exclusive Beta Launch of the Cannabis Industry's Premier Social Network

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Remergify, a recognized leader in resurrecting high-potential dormant assets and transforming underutilized companies into market leaders, today announced the beta launch of kanab.club - the first true social media platform purpose-built for the legal cannabis community.

Blending the familiar feel of traditional social networking with powerful tools designed specifically for the cannabis ecosystem, kanab.club seamlessly connects everyday consumers with verified content creators, licensed businesses, cultivators, dispensaries, and ancillary brands. Users enjoy a Facebook-style feed for friends and personal posts while creators and businesses gain dedicated monetization features, direct fan engagement, and compliant promotional capabilities previously unavailable on mainstream platforms.

Key highlights of the Kanab.club beta launch:

Exclusive access limited to 25 verified cannabis businesses and 25 top-tier content creators

Full social networking for consumers (friend requests, posts, groups, events, photos, and live video)

Business and creator dashboards with built-in compliance guardrails

Direct tipping, subscription, and e-commerce integration tailored for the cannabis space

Future mobile apps (iOS and Android) already in development for seamless on-the-go experience

The beta phase marks the strategic revival of kanab.club , a once-dormant cannabis social platform now supercharged through Remergify's proven asset-revitalization model and brought to market in partnership with Everest Networks, a trusted leader in cannabis-focused technology solutions.

"Remergify specializes in identifying high-value dormant projects and injecting the capital, expertise, and vision required to dominate their categories," said [Your Name or Company Principal], Head of Strategic Revitalization at Remergify. " kanab.club represents exactly that opportunity - a sleeping giant in the cannabis social space. Together with Everest Networks, we're delivering the compliant, creator-first platform the industry has demanded for years."

Businesses and creators interested in securing one of the limited beta spots are invited to apply immediately at https://kanab.club/ .

Following successful beta testing and feedback integration, Kanab.club will open to the public and launch its highly anticipated mobile apps, positioning it to rapidly capture market share in the exploding cannabis social media and marketing sector.

About Remergify

Remergify is the go-to partner for transforming dormant companies and undervalued assets into industry-leading powerhouses. With an extensive portfolio of ready-to-deploy intellectual property, brands, and technology, Remergify competes at the forefront of corporate revitalization alongside OTCM Protocol and Metavasco's OTCfi.io.

About Everest Networks

Everest Networks delivers cutting-edge technology and compliance solutions tailored for the regulated cannabis industry.

