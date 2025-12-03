Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Appoints Brent Albin as President of Its Developing Subsidiary, Kultura Holdings

Entertainment dealmaker behind major celebrity ventures with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Kevin Smith & Jay Mewes appointed to lead Kultura's next phase of high-visibility brand expansion

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), formerly Labor Smart, today announced the launch of Kultura Holdings, a new wholly owned subsidiary designed to fast-track celebrity partnerships, entertainment-driven licensing, major brand collaborations, and large-scale national product rollouts. The company has appointed Brent Albin as President.

Albin has earned a strong reputation as one of the most effective celebrity-brand operators in the entertainment and consumer-product sectors. He has led high-impact ventures with leading figures across film, sports, music, and pop culture - consistently delivering rapid brand lift, national distribution traction, and major commercial outcomes.

His portfolio of major mainstream accomplishments includes:

Structuring a national consumer-brand partnership for Snoop Dogg , helping drive widespread retail expansion

Leading the Ice Cube "Fryday" brand launch , coordinating product rollout and multistate distribution

Developing the Jay & Silent Bob licensing agreement for a national consumer-product line tied to Kevin Smith and Jay Mewes

Managing content, appearances, and traffic-driving activations for Cheech & Chong , including high-visibility podcast placements with Joe Rogan , Joey Diaz, and Jordan Belfort

Raising capital and achieving equity participation in Ay Mi Pa , one of Southern California's fastest-growing restaurant brands

Early-stage ownership and strategic brand development for Wilfred's, tied to the hit FX television franchise Wilfred

Albin is widely known in the industry for one core ability: taking A-list celebrity IP and converting it into real, scalable, commercially successful brands.

Kultura Holdings: The New Engine of Celebrity-Driven Growth

Kultura Holdings will serve as the company's epicenter for all premium celebrity partnerships, entertainment-licensed products, brand acquisitions, and major national launch strategies. The subsidiary will focus on:

High-impact collaborations with top-tier talent

Multi-category brand development

Entertainment-driven product launches

National retail and distribution expansion

Strategic joint ventures and acquisition opportunities

The division is being positioned as a future revenue leader for Kultura Brands, with multiple major announcements expected over the next several weeks.

Executive Comments

"Kultura Holdings is where our biggest, boldest brand initiatives will live," said Brad Wyatt, CEO of Kultura Brands. "Brent brings rare experience, elite relationships, and the proven ability to take major talent and turn it into real commercial success. His leadership accelerates every major opportunity coming our way."

Tom Zarro, Chairman of Kultura Brands, added:

"This is a pivotal moment for the company. Kultura Holdings gives us the structure, leadership, and firepower to compete in the highest tiers of entertainment and consumer brand development. Brent is exactly the type of operator who can turn strategic partnerships into national, scalable wins. The announcements coming next week and beyond represent some of the most significant opportunities in our history."

Brent Albin commented:

"Kultura Holdings is being built to move fast, think big, and launch brands that can live on shelves nationwide. We're already in advanced talks with multiple major celebrities and entertainment groups. The 2026 pipeline is stronger than anything I've seen in years, and we're ready to capitalize."

About Kultura Brands

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID: LTNC), headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, is a diversified beverage and brand platform focused on developing, marketing, and distributing consumer beverage products, including its flagship ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand, Adios Spirits. The Company partners with best-in-class manufacturers and distribution networks to scale high-demand beverage brands nationally and internationally.

