Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) Progress Update

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: NIKA) appeared on The Street Reports podcast where CEO Dimitar Savov shared the progress the company has made thus far and outlined what is expected for 2026, which will be a crucial year for the company. You may listen to the podcast episode here.

Additionally, NIKA's partner, Nika Europe, is finalizing the technical project for the pharmaceutical factory and expects to begin construction soon. Given that the factory is a "building within a building", the build up time will be short and the factory is expected to be completed by the end of Q1, 2026. The production line equipment, for which $387,088 has already been paid, is in the final testing stages before it can be shipped for installation in the factory.

"Although the technical project has taken a bit longer to complete than initially expected, that is normal due to the myriads of technical details required to build a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical factory adhering to all GMP standards" explained Savov. "To explain the complexity in simple numerical terms, just the water for injections (WFI) system will cost nearly $ 500,000 pre-tax with the advanced HVAC system costing more than $ 1.1 million pre-tax," continued Savov. "With the launch of the factory, NIKA will develop into a strong pharmaceutical project, bringing significant value to its shareholders," concluded Savov.

About Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) is a pharmaceutical company, specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NIKA's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form - two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results - four drugs in tablet form, and eleven dietary supplements. NIKA's goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on www.nikapharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plan," "can," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain.



