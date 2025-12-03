BINAH Capital Group Welcomes Recently Acquired Commonwealth Team to its Broker-Dealer Platform Through its Long-Standing Strategic Relationship with Merit Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BINAH Capital Group, Inc. ("BINAH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BCG; BCGWW), a leading financial-services enterprise supporting independent advisors through its affiliated broker-dealers, today announced that a former Commonwealth Financial Network advisory group, recently acquired by Merit Financial Advisors (Merit), will utilize PKS Investments, a BINAH company, as its broker-dealer.

The Chicago-based team, representing about 1.2 billion dollars in client assets, will use PKS Investments ("PKS") for its commission-based business. PKS provides a friendly broker-dealer framework built for independent RIAs, and as part of BINAH, offers a best-in-class platform backed by both scale and infrastructure to support organizations as they grow.

Craig Gould, CEO of BINAH Capital Group, said, "Our experience and track record provide transitioning advisors with the confidence that an experienced operator will support their commission-based business."

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group ("Binah Capital", "Binah" or the "Company"), is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today's complex financial landscape. Binah's portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don't just offer tools-we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

