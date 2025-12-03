BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436108

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Dec-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 2.813779 2.813779 1122917 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 3.265020 3.265020

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 06/01/2026 n/a Cash 65593 0.164361 Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 228286 0.572034 Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 560038 1.403330 Swaps 23/02/2026 n/a Cash 269000 0.674054 Sub Total 8.B2 1122917 2.813779%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

Contact name: Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary Contact Telephone Number: 0203 649 3432 Date: 3 December 2025