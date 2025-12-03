Certification underscores UbiRider's commitment to secure digital payments, enhanced rider experiences, and a data-driven future for operators of all sizes

UbiRider, the innovator behind the UbiRider Platform, the solution that seamlessly integrates transportation management, fare collection, open payments, passenger information, and data analytics into a single digital system, today announced that it has achieved Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification. This milestone validates UbiRider's rigorous approach to payment security for bank cards and mobile wallets collectively known as open-loop payments and positions the company to deliver more powerful fare collection features that drive deeper customer insights, more personalized services, and AI-driven efficiencies across transit payment processes.

Why PCI Certification Matters for Transit

PCI DSS defines a set of security standards established by major payment card brands (Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, and Visa) to protect card information from theft and payment transaction fraud. Any company that stores, processes, or transmits sensitive payment card data must comply with this standard to ensure a secure data environment..

Transit operators and passengers increasingly demand ticketing systems that accept direct payments via contactless bank cards or mobile wallets-which must comply with PCI rules-since relying on travel cards or physical tickets adds unnecessary complexity for operators and friction for most riders. By achieving this certification, UbiRider ensures that every transaction on its platform is processed according to the highest security standards.

PCI DSS further enables UbiRider to develop new features and leverage payment data for ongoing innovation, helping transit operators of any size benefit from open-loop payments, reduce fare collection costs, simplify payment control and reconciliation, and gain deeper ridership insights. Riders, in turn, benefit from faster, more convenient, and seamless payment experiences using what they already carry, their phone or bank card.

"Fare collection is central to public transport, but systems have traditionally focused only on processing and protecting transactions, often creating friction for riders," said Paulo Ferreira dos Santos, CEO of UbiRider. "At UbiRider, we aim to deliver value for both operators and riders. With PCI certification, we will be able to implement more powerful features that both secure transactions and deliver trusted, seamless digital experiences to passengers."

A Differentiator in the Industry

Traditional open-loop payment systems for transit often rely on multiple specialized providers for services such as payments gateways and acquiring, fare engines, and account-based ticketing. Operating partially offline, they also require complex and costly hardware to secure transactions.

UbiRider leverages PCI certification to provide most of these services in one platform, ensuring a streamlined payment process. Combined with Tap-on-Phone technology for real-time payments, the UbiRider Platform is a comprehensive, disruptive, and fast-to-deploy cloud solution for open-loop payments that runs on affordable off-the-shelf Android devices.

Additionally, the UbiRider Platform goes beyond fare collection and ticketing, encompassing real-time operational management, financial control, and rider engagement in a single solution. This holistic approach gives operators greater control over their data, reduces costs, and enables UbiRider to deploy across diverse regions worldwide.

Big Operator Technology for Fleets of Any Size

Offered as software-as-a-service, the UbiRider Platform is affordable by operators of any size-whether you run a single bus or a thousand. Small and mid-sized operators have historically been left behind when it comes to modern technology, forced to choose between outdated systems or prohibitively expensive enterprise solutions. UbiRider changes that.

By delivering the most powerful digital capabilities at a fraction of the cost, UbiRider is quickly becoming the specialist for small and mid-sized operators. With PCI certification, operators no longer have to sacrifice cutting-edge features simply because of their scale. UbiRider provides the same advanced technology that the world's largest systems deploy-now accessible and affordable for smaller fleets.

Unlocking the Next Era: Agentic AI in Transit

PCI certification is also a foundational step in UbiRider's journey toward agentic AI-intelligent software agents designed to optimize both rider experiences and operator workflows. By restructuring its cloud architecture and data systems to meet PCI standards, UbiRider has laid the groundwork for AI models that can:

Automate reconciliation of payments and fees, reducing administrative burden.

Predict and resolve operational issues, such as faulty terminals, in real time.

Deliver personalized rider dashboards with trip history, carbon footprint tracking, and targeted promotions.

Enable unified mobility accounts across cities and modes of transport.

"Artificial intelligence can only deliver value if it's fueled by clean, reliable data," Ferreira dos Santos added. "PCI certification ensures that our platform not only protects data but also organizes it in a way that unlocks powerful AI applications. It's a strategic step toward smarter, more efficient, and more human transit systems."

About UbiRider

UbiRider was founded with the mission to make modern mobility solutions simple, elegant, and accessible to all operators-whether they run a single bus or a fleet of thousands. The UbiRider Platform is a complete, modular Mobility-as-a-Service solution that empowers small and mid-size operators to offer the same cutting-edge digital experiences as large transit networks, but at a fraction of the cost. With mobile and web components designed for real-time operations, account-based ticketing, and seamless tap-and-go payments, UbiRider gives operators the tools to improve efficiency, increase profitability, and deliver rider-friendly services. The platform is already deployed in cities and regions of all sizes, proving that innovation in transit is not reserved for big metropolitan systems. UbiRider is based in Porto, Portugal, and backed by 1520 Innovation Fund (an investment vehicle from CTT and managed by Iberis Capital), Cedrus R&D III (managed by Cedrus Capital), Grupo Barraqueiro, and angel investors. The company is a strategic partner of Mastercard, Deloitte, PayShop, and Viva.com. For more information, visit www.ubirider.com.

