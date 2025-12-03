John Galt Solutions Named a Leader in Two QKS Group 2025 SPARK Matrix?Reports: Supply Chain Planning, and Sales and Operations Planning

QKS Group Highlights John Galt Solutions' Strong Customer Impact and Technology Excellence for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from your supply chain, today announced QKS Group has named the company a Leader in two recently published SPARK Matrix reports: 2025 SPARK Matrix Supply Chain Planning (SCP), and 2025 SPARK Matrix Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), for the second consecutive year.

The?SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading supply chain planning vendors, offering strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, differentiators, and market positions.

John Galt Solutions stands out in this competitive landscape thanks to its? Atlas Planning Platform 's breadth and depth of capabilities, innovations in AI-driven supply chain planning, and proven ability to deliver quick value. In both SPARK Matrix reports, John Galt Solutions' Atlas platform was positioned the furthest along the axes of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact among all vendors evaluated, reinforcing its role as a top-performing platform for end-to-end supply chain planning and S&OP transformation.

QKS Group also named John Galt Solutions an Ace Performer in the Sales & Operations Planning assessment. This recognition highlights vendors that demonstrate superior operational performance driven by revenue growth potential, partnership strategy, and customer acquisition strength.

John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform earned high marks for its advanced capabilities across demand planning, scenario modeling, inventory optimization, workflow automation, and collaboration. According to the research, "Atlas incorporates advanced analytical techniques, including generative AI for contextual insights, ensemble forecasting, reinforcement and supervised learning, segmentation, graph analytics, and optimization methods such as RCCP and MEIO. These tools enable probabilistic planning, scenario evaluation, anomaly detection, and automation of recurring workflows, keeping human attention on exception management."

"We are honored to once again be named a Leader in both SPARK Matrix reports," said Zac Nemitz Director of Global Product Strategy at John Galt Solutions. "These recognitions validate our mission as we continue to empower organizations with an intelligent, scalable, and powerful supply chain planning software solution that helps supply chain teams navigate uncertainty with confidence. Atlas continues to redefine what's possible by connecting data, decisions, and collaboration across the entire supply chain."

John Galt Solutions' continued leadership in the QKS Group assessments reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to accelerate their digital supply chain transformation and achieve quick, tangible results.

To access the 2025 SPARK Matrix: Supply Chain Planning,?please click here .

To access the 2025 SPARK Matrix: Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP),?please click here .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

