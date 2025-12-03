Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Breadstack, the fast-growing eCommerce and delivery platform for modern retailers, and Sticky Cards, the leading wallet-based loyalty and customer engagement system, today announced an expanded integration that gives retailers an elegant, end-to-end digital shopping and marketing experience.





The joint solution is already live in-market with retailers such as THC Canada, one of the country's most influential independent operators. THC Canada's complete stack - powered by Breadstack for eCommerce and delivery, and Sticky Cards for loyalty and engagement has set a new benchmark for connected retail experiences.

Award-winning marketer Colin Bambury, known for driving innovation and high-performance digital strategy in the cannabis retail sector, has been an enthusiastic champion of the combined stack. "Sticky Cards gives us direct access to our customers with wallet passes and push, while Breadstack powers a smooth, fully integrated online shopping and delivery experience. Together, they create a complete loop from first click to repeat purchase. It's elegant, fast, and exactly what modern retailers need," Colin said.

A Unified E-Commerce and Engagement Engine

With this integration, retailers can now:

Sync eCommerce order activity directly into Sticky Cards

Trigger real-time notifications using SMS, email, and wallet-push

Build automated campaigns around online behavior and delivery milestones

Convert more anonymous website visitors into loyalty members

See a full customer profile across loyalty, online orders, and in-store purchases

Next Step: E-Commerce Triggers Firing Across Every Channel

Breadstack and Sticky are already developing the next phase of the partnership: real-time e-commerce triggers that automatically send notifications across SMS, push, and email.

Examples include:

Abandoned Cart

Checkout Started

Order Placed / Order Confirmed

Delivery En Route

Delivery Completed

Reorder Reminders

Back-In-Stock or Price Drop Alerts

These triggers will give retailers enterprise-grade marketing automation without the cost or complexity of legacy systems.

A Growing Partnership Built for the Future

Breadstack and Sticky Cards remain aligned on a shared vision: empowering retailers with the tools, data, and automation needed to operate at the level of top DTC brands.

"Our goal is simple. Retailers should be able to run high-performing online operations while communicating with customers in ways that actually drive lifetime value," said Varun Sharma, Founder & CEO of Sticky Cards. "Breadstack is one of the best technology partners in the space, and together we're giving retailers capabilities that have never existed before."

About Breadstack

Breadstack is a cannabis retail technology platform, helping dispensaries across Canada and the U.S. sell more weed online and streamline dispensary operations. The platform enables retailers to manage eCommerce, delivery, inventory, and customers in one connected system, helping operators grow smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

About Sticky Cards

Sticky Cards turns every shopper into a reachable customer with Apple and Google wallet-based loyalty cards unlocking push notifications as a compliant marketing channel for cannabis retailers and brands. Now with the new release of Sticky - cannabis marketers can play with compliant SMS, email, chat and unified customer tracking. Sticky helps retailers communicate across every channel without relying on third-party apps or restrictive legacy tools

