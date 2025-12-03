SupplySide Connect New Jersey Previews Lineup and Agenda for 2026 Edition

Suppliers, manufacturers and CPG brands converge at SupplySide Connect New Jersey to discover and source health and wellness information.

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / SupplySide Connect New Jersey , the East Coast's ingredient and solutions trade show for the health and nutrition sector, announces registration is open for the 2026 event (April 14-15, 2026, Meadowlands Exposition Center). The event will bring together thousands of professionals to explore critical topics spanning dietary supplements, food and beverage, pet health and personal care.

Industry Platform

SupplySide Connect New Jersey brings together the full spectrum of the sector for two days of discovery and dealmaking with more than 260 exhibiting companies showcasing ingredients aimed at revolutionizing products from plant-based proteins to cognitive enhancement supplements. Leading suppliers of cutting-edge ingredients and services will present transformative ideas that are set to redefine the formulation, development and distribution of the next generation of finished products.

Connecting Industry Leaders

SupplySide Connect New Jersey offers the Northeast a highly collaborative environment tailored to the needs and ongoing growth of the regional market. Past participants include industry leaders such as Unilever, NestleHealth Science, Del Monte Fresh Produce, Life Extension and McCormick & Company gaining access to the newest product formulations, packaging technologies, flavors, natural ingredients, wellness products and beauty supplements, and connecting with ingredient suppliers, equipment companies, distributors and regulatory experts. The focused audience provides opportunities to gain insights into local consumer preferences, navigate regional regulatory landscapes and adopt targeted strategies that drive revenue growth and transform business models.

Educational Programming and Networking Opportunities

The 2026 event will feature a robust lineup of educational sessions designed to address pressing trends and challenges in topics such as men's health supplements, color and flavors, upcoming trends in food and beverage and regulatory outlooks. The 14 sessions in the ConnectEd theater aim to inspire actionable strategies and spark innovation. Attendees will also benefit from curated networking opportunities, including speed networking and expert-led discussions, fostering high-value conversations on specific topics, enabling professionals to exchange ideas and build partnerships that will shape the future of the various health and nutrition industry verticals.

Strategic Initiatives

"As consumer demand for preventative health solutions and functional nutrition drive the evolution of the health and nutrition industry, SupplySide Connect New Jersey serves as the essential platform where leaders collaborate to explore ingredient breakthroughs and navigate market complexities," says Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President, Health & Nutrition at Informa Markets. "The East Coast represents one of the most dynamic markets for health and nutrition innovation, and SupplySide Connect New Jersey puts companies right at the center of that opportunity."

Supporting the Thriving Wellness Economy

The wellness economy is thriving, with North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe emerging as the fastest-growing regions over the past five years. These markets have demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, and SupplySide Connect New Jersey plays a pivotal role in uniting thought leaders and innovators to uncover ideas that drive growth, meet evolving consumer demands and propel the wellness sector forward.

Registration Information

Registration for SupplySide Connect New Jersey is now open. To attend, please visit www.supplysideconnect.com.

About SupplySide Connect New Jersey

SupplySide Connect New Jersey, organized by Informa Markets, is the trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals from all regions gather to forge and foster business-to-business relationships. An unparalleled networking experience and macrocosm of the supply chain, SupplySide Connect New Jersey brings suppliers, manufacturers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands together. Industry professionals demonstrate and discuss innovation, make new connections and invest time to meet with partners and move projects forward to conduct business, build community and showcase innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Global and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Engage with supplysidenetwork.com and follow the latest updates on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

SupplySide PR

SupplySidePR@informa.com

SOURCE: SupplySide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/supplyside-connect-new-jersey-previews-lineup-and-agenda-for-202-1114268