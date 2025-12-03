DP World's Glen Clark Wins Gold in Best in Biz Awards 2025

CEO of DP World in the U.S. and Mexico recognized as Executive of the Year - Large Companies

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / DP World announces that Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S. and Mexico, has been named a Gold winner in the "Executive of the Year - Large Companies" category in Best in Biz Awards 2025, one of North America's most respected independent business awards programs.

Now in its 13th year, Best in Biz Awards International is the only global business awards program judged exclusively by members of the press. The competition honors excellence in business performance, leadership, innovation, and social responsibility, drawing entries from organizations around the world.

Clark earned top honors for his leadership in expanding DP World's logistics footprint across the U.S. and Mexico, accelerating the company's strategy to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions across the region.

Major Network Expansions Across the U.S. and Mexico

Under Clark's leadership, DP World in the U.S. and Mexico has undertaken one of its most significant periods of expansion to date, including:

Mexico City Freight Forwarding Office: Opened DP World's new freight forwarding hub in Mexico City, enhancing cross-border and intra-regional supply chain capabilities and directly supporting major industries including automotive, industrial manufacturing, and technology.

New Multi-Customer Warehouses in California and Pennsylvania: DP World's Perris, California warehouse expands contract logistics capacity in one of the country's most critical distribution corridors. The company's Middletown, Pennsylvania warehouse strengthens DP World's East Coast warehousing and value-added logistics offerings for retail, e-commerce, and consumer goods customers.

Strengthening U.S. Contract Logistics Network: Broadened DP World's North American 3PL operations through investments in automation, value-added services, and sector-specific solutions for high-growth industries including e-commerce, automotive, and technology.

Scaling Integrated Solutions: Advanced the company's "factory floor to customer door" strategy by integrating warehousing, transportation, and freight forwarding to provide customers with more agile, transparent, and resilient supply chain solutions.

These collective achievements reflect Clark's strategic focus on building a seamless logistics network that enhances trade flows between the U.S., Mexico, and global markets.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S. and Mexico, said: "It's an honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of leaders. This award reflects the dedication of our teams across the region who innovate every day to support customers and strengthen supply chains. Whether it's expanding our freight forwarding footprint in Mexico City or opening new multi-customer warehouses in Perris and Middletown, we're committed to building smarter, more connected logistics solutions across North America."

Best in Biz Awards judges remarked: "Over the past 15 years, Best in Biz Awards has received entries from companies of every size and sector across the United States and Canada - from AI and logistics to retail, software, and consumer goods. Whether in periods of rapid economic growth or during the most challenging years of the pandemic, we have seen remarkable innovation and resilience. As we mark our 15th annual edition, we are especially proud of winners who have gone on to grow exponentially, go public or be acquired, but even more proud of the lasting, positive impact they create for their employees, customers, and communities."

