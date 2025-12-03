NatureVest: The Nature Conservancy Names Jenny Liu as Managing Director of Corporate Engagement

This strategic appointment underscores The Nature Conservancy's commitment to translating the value of nature and conservation into actionable strategies for companies around the world

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Jenny Liu, has been named Managing Director of Corporate Engagement for The Nature Conservancy (TNC). For 25 years, Jenny has worked at the intersection of business, environment and society providing strategic vision and leadership for sustainability, advocacy, and change management. Jenny will join TNC on January 30 from The Chemours Company where she serves as Global Sustainability Senior Director for Advanced Performance Materials. Previously, she held senior leadership positions at Salesforce, Momentive Performance Materials, and DuPont.

As Managing Director of Corporate Engagement, Jenny will oversee a team of professionals responsible for working with industry-leading companies around the globe to identify opportunities to integrate sustainability into business models, create more resilient supply chains, and ultimately change how companies value nature. TNC works with many of the largest companies in the agrifood sector and beyond along with multi-stakeholder groups to create new standards and accelerate private sector action with a goal of transforming markets.

"For years - as a volunteer, supporter, and collaborator - I've seen first-hand the tremendous work TNC does around the world to achieve impact at scale," said Jenny. "Global climate and nature goals cannot be achieved without systemic change in how businesses interact with nature. TNC's reputation combined with scientific authority, field-tested credibility, and institutional neutrality delivers results that few other organizations can. I'm honored to join the corporate engagement team at this critical time as TNC works to reshape practices, influence markets, and drive investment toward conservation outcomes."

"As TNC continues our work with the private sector to protect, restore, and regenerate nature, I'm confident Jenny is the right person at the right time to lead the team," said Matt Arnold, Global Head of Impact Finance and Markets at The Nature Conservancy. "Jenny will provide the strategic vision and leadership needed to support our work to make the business case for nature, advise companies on nature-positive strategies, help launch and scale innovative new business models, and double-down on fostering long-term collaborations in core sectors."

Jenny holds a BA in Economics from Wellesley College and a MA in Earth and Environmental Sciences from Columbia University. She has served as a volunteer with TNC's Adirondack Chapter in New York, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, and FlowRiders Youth Mountain Biking.

For media enquiries or further information about TNC's projects and impact, please contact media@tnc.org.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more resilient. The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 83 countries and territories (39 by direct conservation impact and 44 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit nature.org or follow @nature_press on X.

About The Nature Conservancy & Corporate Engagement

The Nature Conservancy's Corporate Engagement team collaborates with businesses to integrate nature into their operations and strategies. By leveraging our scientific expertise and on-the-ground presence, we work with companies to transform practices, scale conservation solutions, and drive measurable outcomes for nature and people. Our engagements are guided by TNC's Principles of Corporate Engagement, ensuring that each collaboration advances our mission to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends.

