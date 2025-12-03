Anzeige
03.12.2025
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 19:54 Uhr
Hakluyt announces new three-year social impact partnership with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce a new three-year partnership with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields (ASMF), one of the world's most celebrated chamber orchestras.

This collaboration reflects Hakluyt's commitment to supporting excellence, culture, and social progress. Through the partnership, Hakluyt will support the ASMF in pursuing its exciting global artistic programme, and expanding the reach of its social purpose initiatives, which use music to inspire and connect communities across the UK and beyond.

Annie Lydford, the CEO of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, said: "Our partnership with Hakluyt is a tremendous boost as we prepare for one of the most ambitious years in our recent history. Hakluyt's support allows our players to flourish, and helps us expand the impact of our social purpose programmes. We couldn't be more appreciative."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "We are proud to support the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, and are delighted to be partnering with them. The ASMF's commitment to excellence, internationalism and social purpose resonate deeply with our values. This partnership reflects our belief in the power of the arts and creative expression to inspire human connections and enrich societies. We look forward to working together over the next three years, to help the ASMF, achieve its vision."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hakluyt-announces-new-three-year-social-impact-partnership-with-the-academy-of-st-martin-in-the-fields-302632165.html

