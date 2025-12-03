Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.12.2025 20:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frownies Unveils Two-Piece Full Face Collagen Mask for At-Home Hydration and Skin Support

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Frownies, the 136-year-old family-owned skincare company known for its iconic Facial Patches, proudly announces the launch of its Full Face Collagen Mask, a two-piece hydrogel mask crafted to boost hydration and help the skin appear smoother and more plump-looking overnight. This new release expands Frownies' growing skincare collection and reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to thoughtful, honest products created with real people in mind.

Frownies New Full Face Collagen Mask

Frownies New Full Face Collagen Mask
Frownies New Full Face Collagen Mask

Designed with a flexible top-and-bottom format, the Full Face Collagen Mask contours comfortably to the face, allowing for a customizable fit across the upper and lower facial zones. The two-piece design also helps support balanced absorption from forehead to chin, making the mask easy to wear during short self-care sessions or as an extended beauty-sleep ritual.

The formula features a concentrated blend of skin-supporting ingredients, including:

  • Hydrolyzed marine collagen to help the skin look smoother and more supple

  • Soothing botanical extracts such as aloe, calendula, and Camellia japonica to support a calm, well-rested appearance

  • Hydration-boosting humectants like glycerin and betaine that help the skin maintain moisture during and after use

Together, these ingredients help the complexion appear nourished, refreshed, and naturally radiant, without adding complexity to a daily skincare routine.

"Our family has always believed that simple, consistent rituals create the most meaningful results," said Helen Morrison, President & CEO of Frownies. "The Full Face Collagen Mask brings that belief to life in a way that feels modern while staying true to our heritage. It offers a comforting, easy self-care moment that supports your skin looking its best."

As interest rises in at-home skincare rituals that offer immediate, visible hydration benefits, the Full Face Collagen Mask arrives at the perfect time. Consumers are increasingly seeking gentle, trustworthy products that help skin feel hydrated and look refreshed. Frownies' newest innovation delivers on that expectation through a balanced, results-focused approach.

Frownies Full Face Collagen Mask includes two full masks per box and will retail for $29.95. The product will be available beginning December 5, 2025 at Frownies.com, with additional retailers to follow.

About Frownies
Founded in 1889, Frownies has empowered individuals to feel confident in their skin for 136 years. Known for its iconic Facial Patches and expanding line of honest, effective skincare, Frownies stands apart as a trusted alternative to invasive cosmetic procedures. With viral social buzz, a fiercely loyal community, and a legacy built on authenticity and care, Frownies continues to lead with honesty, heart, and real results.

Contact Information

Laura Gaspard
Strategic Partnerships & PR Manager
laura@frownies.com
1-800-648-6891

.

SOURCE: Frownies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/frownies-unveils-two-piece-full-face-collagen-mask-for-at-home-hydrati-1114302

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.