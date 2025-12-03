Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:00 AM PST (2:00 PM EST)

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar:

Avenues for Decarbonizing the Chemicals Industry: An Updated Tour of the SCS Carbon Assured Certification

Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:00 AM PST (2:00 PM EST)

Decarbonization within the chemical manufacturing sector remains one of the key challenges in moving toward net zero goals. In an industry known for high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, many chemical manufacturers are embarking on a new era of eco-conscious production by transitioning to cleaner energy sources, utilizing alternative bio and recycled feedstocks, and implementing technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCUS).

Join SCS Standards and Assurance Systems' Executive Director, Victoria Norman, and SCS Global Services' Program Manager, Carbon Assurance, Julia Cockerham, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT, 8:00 p.m. CET) for a comprehensive discussion on the newly updated standard, SCS-115: Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products, with a focus on the latest modules: Module D, Renewable Energy, and Module E, Asset Efficiency Improvement. The standard provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction of chemicals, solvents, plastics and similar products. During this 45-minute presentation you will learn:

The core standard's framework and baseline calculation methodology used

The five decarbonization levers supported by the standard, with a focus on renewable energy (module D) and asset efficiency improvement (module E)

Types of products and co-products that can benefit from certification

Mass balance approach to carbon footprint reduction

Product intensity and reduction claims that can be made to showcase product decarbonization

The Carbon Assured program based on the SCS 115 standard

A live Question and Answer session will follow the presentation.

Who should attend? Organizations with decarbonization goals along the value chain, including chemical and petrochemical manufacturers, consumer goods companies, and packaging companies.

