Stris & Maher LLP: Stris & Maher Partner Tillman Breckenridge to Become Next Solicitor General of Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Stris & Maher LLP is pleased to announce that Partner Tillman Breckenridge will become the next Solicitor General of Virginia.

Tillman Breckenridge



Since joining the firm, Mr. Breckenridge has played a significant role in both its commercial litigation and appellate practices, representing a wide range of clients in major cases throughout the country. He brought to the firm extensive appellate experience, having represented clients before the U.S. Supreme Court, every federal court of appeals, and state appellate courts such as the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Mr. Breckenridge's trailblazing career has earned him widespread recognition in the national appellate bar. In 2018, he became the youngest fellow ever-and the first under 40-elected to the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. He is currently a member of the organization's Board of Directors and Chair of the Drew Days Committee. He also holds leadership positions with the National Foundation for Judicial Excellence, the Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court, and the Virginia Bar Association. Beyond private practice, Mr. Breckenridge has served as an adjunct professor of law at William and Mary Law School, where he founded the Appellate & Supreme Court Clinic.

"We congratulate Tillman and the Commonwealth on this significant appointment," said Managing Partner Elizabeth Brannen. "He is a trusted colleague, talented lawyer, and persuasive advocate. We know he will be an outstanding Solicitor General."

Mr. Breckenridge added: "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Solicitor General and appreciate the firm's support as I take on this role."

Mr. Breckenridge will take a sabbatical from the firm while serving in this public position and will remain a Partner of Stris & Maher LLP.

About Stris & Maher LLP

Stris & Maher LLP is a nationally recognized trial and appellate litigation boutique. The firm represents a wide range of clients in difficult and high-stakes business disputes in state and federal courts throughout the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

SOURCE: Stris & Maher LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stris-and-maher-partner-tillman-breckenridge-to-become-next-soli-1114488