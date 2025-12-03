Duly Health and Care: Brian Moran Cancer Institute to Open December 15, 2025

LISLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Duly Health and Care, through one of its medical groups, DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., is proud to announce that the Brian Moran Cancer Institute (BMCI) will officially open on December 15, 2025, expanding access to world-class cancer care across Chicagoland. The Institute will bring together advanced clinical care, research, and patient navigation throughout a coordinated system designed to serve patients close to home.

The Institute was first announced earlier this year: https://www.dulyhealthandcare.com/news/duly-health-and-care-to-open-brian-moran-cancer-institute-expanding-access-to-advanced-patient-centered-cancer-care-in-the-chicago-suburbs

The Brian Moran Cancer Institute will align expertise in medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical subspecialties, and clinical research within one integrated system. Through precision medicine, expanded clinical trial access, and comprehensive supportive care, BMCI will enhance the delivery of cancer treatment across the Chicago suburbs.

Drs. Yarlagadda, Chichura, and Bajaj to Join the Center for Breast Oncology at the Brian Moran Cancer Institute

As BMCI prepares to open, the Institute is pleased to announce the expansion of its Center for Breast Oncology, welcoming three highly accomplished physicians:

Dr. Sudha Yarlagadda , breast medical oncologist, joining BMCI from the University of Chicago, where she served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine and contributed extensively to breast cancer research and clinical trials.

Dr. Anna Chichura , fellowship-trained breast surgeon, joining from the University of Illinois Chicago, where she served as an Assistant Professor of Surgery with expertise in complex breast surgery and oncoplastic techniques.

Dr. Amishi Bajaj , radiation oncologist, joining BMCI from Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, bringing expertise in multidisciplinary care of breast cancer and other solid tumors.

"We are very excited to welcome Drs. Yarlagadda, Chichura, and Bajaj to the Brian Moran Cancer Institute. Their expertise in breast oncology will meaningfully expand our program and strengthen the care we provide to our community," noted Brian Myre, MD, Director of the Brian Moran Cancer Institute.

DuPage Medical Group, Ltd. dba Duly Health and Care of Northern Illinois ("Duly") is Duly's Chicagoland medical group.

About the Brian Moran Cancer Institute

Opening December 15, 2025, the Brian Moran Cancer Institute at Duly Health and Care represents a major investment in bringing leading-edge oncology care to patients throughout the Chicago suburbs and beyond. BMCI will provide access to innovative cancer treatments, numerous clinical trials, precision diagnostics, and integrated supportive services?-?all within one coordinated system.

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups?-?DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit duly?healthand?care?.com.

