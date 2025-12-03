TalentBridge, a Nationally Recognized Leader in Workforce Solutions, Announces a New Partnership with ServiceNow, the AI Platform for Business Transformation

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / TalentBridge today announced that it is launching an innovative Hire-Train-Deploy pilot program with ServiceNow to help reshape how top tech talent is developed, certified, and deployed into high-impact roles.

ServiceNow, trusted by more than 85% of the Fortune 500, is the AI platform for business transformation that brings together AI, data, and workflows to transform how people work across every corner of business. Through this partnership, TalentBridge will serve as one of a select group of pilot program leaders tasked with identifying high-quality talent, equipping them with in-demand ServiceNow certifications, and connecting them with career opportunities at leading organizations nationwide.

"This is a bold step toward solving one of the greatest challenges in today's workforce: bridging the skills gap," said Thomas Ioele, CEO of TalentBridge. "By working with ServiceNow, we're creating a powerful pipeline for job seekers to gain industry-leading skills while giving employers immediate access to certified professionals who are ready to make an impact from day one."

The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and help joint customers transform businesses across the enterprise. Consulting and Implementation partners provide strategic guidance and expertise to help customers deploy, adopt, and scale ServiceNow solutions. Partners use the ServiceNow AI Platform along with tools, training, and technical resources to accelerate time to value and drive successful operational outcomes.

This new Hire-Train-Deploy model allows TalentBridge to combine its proven talent acquisition capabilities with ServiceNow's training ecosystem-unlocking rapid skill development and scalable deployment strategies. The focus is not just on filling roles, but on creating careers in one of the fastest-growing platforms in the enterprise technology space.

"Together with ServiceNow, we're not just filling the gap-we're building the bridge," Ioele added. "We're changing the game for what workforce development should look like in the modern era."

This program will initially focus on core ServiceNow certifications, targeting candidates with strong foundational aptitudes and a desire to grow into high-tech, high-demand roles. The partnership will also provide a structured development path with hands-on mentoring and placement support throughout the process. It supports ServiceNow University's goal to skill 3 million learners on the ServiceNow AI Platform by 2027.

TalentBridge's involvement in this pilot program reinforces its commitment to innovation, inclusion, and long-term success-for both job seekers and clients.

