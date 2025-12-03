Blockchain Loyalty Corp. Provides Corporate Update On InfernoGrid AI Infrastructure Division And Koilink Fintech Platform

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC:BBLC) (the "Company" or "BBLC") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its technology strategy, highlighting progress on its AI infrastructure division, InfernoGrid, and its fintech platform, Koilink Technologies Inc.

Operating under the positioning statement "Where Digital Infrastructure, Fintech and Innovation Converge," BBLC is focused on building and supporting platforms that sit directly in the path of two powerful trends: the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the continued evolution of digital capital markets.

InfernoGrid: Positioned At The Heart Of The AI GPU Boom

Demand for AI compute power is increasing at an unprecedented pace as companies, startups, researchers and independent developers race to build and deploy AI models. At the same time, access to high performance GPUs has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in the AI ecosystem, with limited supply, long wait times and rising costs.

InfernoGrid is being developed by BBLC to directly address this problem.

InfernoGrid is envisioned as a global marketplace for GPU power, built to connect owners of underutilized GPUs with the growing base of AI users that need on demand compute. The platform is designed so that:

GPU owners can list their available capacity and earn revenue from hardware that would otherwise sit idle.

AI teams, creators and enterprises can access flexible, pay-per-use GPU power without having to secure and maintain their own infrastructure.

The market can dynamically route compute where it is needed most, helping to relieve some of the pressure created by the global GPU shortage.

By focusing on the real economy of AI compute rather than a single application, BBLC believes InfernoGrid has the potential to become an important piece of the infrastructure layer that supports the next wave of AI projects and products.

Koilink Technologies Inc.: Fintech Platform With Completed Front-End And OTC Listing Objective

Koilink Technologies Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of BBLC, is a real-time, geo-social platform designed to connect:

Regulated investment brokers and investment bankers

High net worth and accredited investors

Public and private companies searching for growth capital

The goal of Koilink is to make the early-stage financing process faster and more transparent by helping deal flow find the right professionals and investors in a structured, compliant environment.

The Company is pleased to report that the front-end of the Koilink application is now complete. The interface has been designed to be clean, modern and intuitive, with a layout that is easy to navigate for both desktop and mobile users. Profiles, deal discovery and messaging have been organized in a way that visually showcases opportunities while remaining simple for users to understand and operate. The back-end of the Koilink application is near completion, with final integration and optimization work underway and completion expected in the near term.

With this progress, Koilink is advancing through the next stages of development and planning. Management is actively pursuing a listing of Koilink on the OTC Markets in the United States; the Company has completed the core listing paperwork and is currently awaiting final input and clearance from its securities counsel to move the process forward. BBLC expects to retain a meaningful equity interest in Koilink as it advances this objective.

Corporate Identity And Name Alignment

To ensure that all corporate records reflect its current focus and identity, the Company is proceeding with corporate housekeeping measures to fully align its legal name with its operating name, Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

This process includes amending the Company's articles of incorporation with the State of Delaware to change the corporate name from Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. back to Blockchain Loyalty Corp., and confirming that this name is reflected consistently across regulatory and market-facing documentation.

Digital Presence And Corporate Websites

To support its technology-focused strategy and provide clear information channels for investors, partners and users, BBLC has launched and updated dedicated websites for its corporate and platform brands, including:

Corporate site: www.bblc.io

InfernoGrid: www.infernogrid.com

Koilink: www.koilinkinc.com

These sites will be updated on an ongoing basis as development milestones are reached for InfernoGrid and Koilink.

BBLC remains committed to keeping its disclosures current on OTC Markets and will continue to update shareholders as key milestones are achieved with both InfernoGrid and Koilink.

About Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC: BBLC)

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC: BBLC) is a technology-focused holding company where digital infrastructure, fintech and innovation converge. Through its AI infrastructure division InfernoGrid and its fintech subsidiary Koilink Technologies Inc., BBLC is building and supporting platforms that serve the growing demand for AI compute power and modern capital formation. The Company's objective is to create long-term value for shareholders by owning, developing and scaling high potential technology assets.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

Email: info@bblc.io

