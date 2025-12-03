SMX Public Limited: With Major Partnerships Stacking Up, SMX Has Become Impossible to Ignore

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / The market pays attention in strange ways. It can ignore a breakthrough for years, then recognize its value in a single week. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has seen that shift firsthand. The company does not comment on price fluctuations, but it acknowledges a clear surge in global interest. That interest is not random and it is not speculative noise. It is the natural reaction to something the world has been missing for decades. Proof. Industrial-level verification that does not break when metals melt, plastics reform, or supply chains cross borders. SMX built the missing architecture and the world finally noticed the moment it could see it in action.

The turning point arrived when SMX began showing its work in the places where verification failures hit hardest. The company demonstrated molecular-level identity for gold inside one of the world's most respected precious metals ecosystems. It showed that a bar can move across handlers, storage facilities, and even through recasting without losing its origin. That caught the industry off guard because it removed the long-accepted blind spot that sits between a refinery and a vault. The moment that blind spot closed, conversations shifted. This was not another technology pitch. This was an infrastructure that could reshape a global commodity.

Those demonstrations traveled quickly. Traders, refiners, auditors, and regulators began asking the same question. Why has no one done this before. The answer is simple. They couldn't. The technology did not exist. Now it does, and the reaction has been strong.

The Catalyst Was Not a Story, It Was Validation.

Every sector that relies on materials faces the same weakness. The moment a material changes form, it loses its memory. That is where fraud thrives. That is where compliance breaks. That is where ESG collapses under its own promises. SMX removed that weakness by giving metals, plastics, packaging, and industrial inputs a persistent identity that survives real-world production conditions. That is not a press release achievement. It is a systems-level breakthrough that industries have been trying to solve for more than twenty years.

Take metals. SMX collaborated with advanced European research partners to test molecular identity through extreme heat and mechanical processing. The markers survived. Materials could be authenticated after smelting, alloying, reprocessing, and blending. That result alone changes the economics of critical minerals. It means governments can verify origin, manufacturers can verify purity, and miners can verify ethical sourcing without guesswork. Markets function better when truth is immediate, and SMX delivered exactly that.

In plastics and packaging, a different ecosystem reached the same conclusion. Identity embedded at extrusion gives brands and regulators evidence that survives recycling cycles. Asia's circularity initiatives, including national R&D programs and large-scale industrial partners, saw how this changes policy execution. Circularity stops being an aspirational model. It becomes a measurable system where recovery, content, and compliance are physically verifiable. Proof becomes part of the product instead of part of the paperwork.

Capital Followed the Momentum Because Execution Became Possible

The world noticed another important detail. SMX secured a $111.5 million equity purchase agreement ("EPA"). That agreement provides the financial depth required to expand global deployment rather than tiptoe around budgets. Investors rarely offer that scale of capital without serious due diligence. They saw the same validation that industry partners saw. A technology that works, partners that matter, and a roadmap that can scale across metals, plastics, and national-level circularity platforms.

A verification economy cannot grow on prototypes. It needs the ability to deploy, integrate, and withstand demand across continents. The EPA gives SMX that capability. It also signals to the market that SMX is not positioned as a niche participant. Instead, it's positioning itself as a core infrastructure provider for industries that cannot function without trust. As attention increased, investors responded to that posture. And it's not surprising.

Proof is becoming a universal requirement. Regulators want it. Brands need it. Commodity markets depend on it. SMX stands at the center of that shift because it built what the world was missing. A way for materials to declare their own truth. The market is not reacting to hype. It is reacting to verification becoming real.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

