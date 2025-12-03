QuikData, LLC: Oasis Discovery Selects QuikData as Its Preferred On-Premises eDiscovery Software Platform

A partnership that delivers modern, high-performance on-prem eDiscovery at enterprise scale

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / QuikData today announced a strategic partnership with Oasis Discovery, one of, if not the largest, Relativity data hosting companies in the world, and the leading provider of legal-technology infrastructure and managed hosting services. As part of this collaboration, Oasis has selected QuikData as its preferred on-premises eDiscovery software platform, providing service providers operating within Oasis' secure private-cloud environments with access to a modern, fully integrated discovery solution built for scale.

Oasis delivers managed private-cloud infrastructure specifically designed for high-volume eDiscovery workflows, including performance-optimized hosting, application support, compliance frameworks, and round-the-clock technical operations. With more than 23 petabytes of data under management, Oasis provides the scale, security, and reliability required to support complex litigation and investigation matters at the enterprise level.

QuikData is a fully unified, end-to-end eDiscovery platform developed entirely in-house by the team behind the Viewpoint platform. QuikData supports the complete discovery lifecycle, including processing, early case assessment, advanced analytics such as email threading, near-duplicate detection, conceptual analysis, and proprietary TAR 2.0 workflows, as well as a full-featured review environment, robust production tools, and integrated generative AI capabilities.

In addition to built-in support for leading LLMs such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Gemini, QuikData allows clients to connect their preferred local or commercial language models directly within its existing workflows - a true Bring Your Own LLM approach. All functionality is delivered within a single cohesive system designed to simplify operations while reducing overall technology costs and increasing provider profitability.

Executive Perspectives

Matt Berry, Founder and CEO of QuikData, said:

"We are proud to partner with Oasis and honored to be selected as their preferred on-premises eDiscovery platform. QuikData was purpose-built to be the legitimate long-term replacement for RelServer, giving service providers a modern platform that preserves on-premises control while delivering superior performance, scalability, and cost efficiency. This partnership further validates that direction, especially through alignment with one of the industry's largest and most respected hosting providers."

Sal Dababneh, Chief Operating Officer of Oasis, added:

"After evaluating the market, we found no platform that matches QuikData's depth of end-to-end functionality combined with its ability to deploy at true enterprise scale within a managed on-premises environment. The QuikData team has built a solution that fully supports how our service-provider clients operate while delivering a more streamlined, efficient experience for their customers. We are excited to make QuikData a core part of our on-premises offering and are highly confident in the value this partnership brings to our clients."

About Oasis

To learn more about Oasis Discovery and its managed private-cloud legal infrastructure solutions, visit www.OasisDiscovery.com or contact the company directly for additional information.

About QuikData

To learn more about QuikData's unified on-prem and cloud eDiscovery platform, including its Bring Your Own LLM capabilities, visit www.QuikData.com or reach out to schedule a demonstration.

Contact Information

Noah Berry

Press Contact

noah@quikdata.com

832-917-4110

SOURCE: QuikData, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oasis-discovery-selects-quikdata-as-its-preferred-on-premises-edi-1114276