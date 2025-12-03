Kelley L OBrien: Genera Expands Executive Leadership Team With Appointment of Asem Mokaddem as Chief Financial Officer

VONORE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Genera, North America's largest vertically integrated manufacturer of sustainable, fiber-based packaging and biomaterials, today announced the appointment of Asem Mokaddem as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mokaddem joins Genera as the company continues to expand its Sustainable Biomaterials Campus and scale production to meet increasing demand for commercially compostable packaging solutions.

Asem Mokaddem - CFO, Genera Inc.

Mokaddem brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience spanning investment banking, corporate development, and manufacturing operations. He has a proven record of driving growth, optimizing capital structures, and supporting large-scale industrial transformations across the paper, packaging, and renewable materials sectors.

Prior to joining Genera, Mokaddem served as President and previously Chief Financial Officer at Tellus Products, LLC, a producer of sustainable molded fiber products. He has held executive leadership roles at Rabobank and Macquarie Capital, where he advised Fortune 500 clients in the paper, packaging, and forest products sectors. He also held senior positions at Sonoco Products Company, Shell PLC, and Lehman Brothers.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Asem to the Genera leadership team! His knowledge of the molded fiber industry will be extremely valuable to the business as we continue to grow the business," said Ben Mascarello, CEO of Genera. "His experience and relationships in the finance community will also help us navigate the next phase of Genera's development."

Mokaddem's appointment comes as Genera recently completed the $340 million manufacturing facility expansion in Vonore, Tennessee.

"I'm excited to join Genera and help advance its mission of delivering sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions that create lasting value," said Asem Mokaddem, Chief Financial Officer of Genera. "I'm passionate about advancing an industry that leads sustainability and promotes environmental stewardship but also drives economic growth, supports local farmers, and reinforces the strength of American manufacturing."

Mokaddem earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mississippi.

About Genera

Genera is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable, fiber-based packaging and product solutions headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. As North America's largest vertically integrated producer of plant-based molded fiber, Genera partners with local farmers to grow regenerative grasses that are transformed into commercially compostable foodservice and consumer packaging. Through its circular, farm-to-compost model, Genera helps brands meet sustainability goals while supporting American jobs, farmers, and rural economies.

To learn more about Genera, visit www.generainc.com, and see the latest company updates on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/genera-energy-llc.

