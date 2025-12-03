Prysmian Invests in Environmental Product Declarations for Key Products Across Markets

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, recently compiled a list of completed Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for cable solutions currently offered to customers available at na.prysmian.com/sustainability/epd.

EPDs provide clear and transparent reports of verified, objective, and comparable data regarding the environmental performance of products and services throughout their lifecycle. The documents are specified according to ISO-14025 Type III, which is internationally recognized and developed by the International Organization for Standardization.

"These Environmental Product Declarations demonstrate Prysmian's commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers, as well as our dedication to transparency," said Valeria Garcia, VP of R&D for Prysmian North America. "These EPDs span across Prysmian's product portfolio, enabling our customers to access important information about the environmental performance of our products throughout their entire lifecycle."

EPDs allow Prysmian to provide quantified data on the environmental impacts of a product, exceed customer demands and specifications by increasing transparency, enhance product reputation by adhering to internationally recognized standards, facilitate comprehensive life cycle management, support innovative product development that improves efficiency in energy use, material consumption and transportation costs.

"As the industry's trusted partner, Prysmian | Encore Wire now offers an extensive portfolio of Environmental Product Declarations, all easily accessible on our website, so customers can quickly verify the environmental performance of the cable solutions they choose," said Brian Moriarty, Industrial & Construction Senior Vice President for Prysmian North America. "Expanding and clearly listing these EPDs is one more way we are listening to our customers, simplifying submittals, and helping them meet increasingly demanding, LEED, and ESG requirements with confidence."

Prysmian North America offers EPDs for products across our business units, including:

Aluminum Rod: Aluminum Rod



Bare Overhead Conductors: TransPowr AAC Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr AAAC Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr ACCC Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr ACSS Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr ACSS/AW Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr ACSS/TW Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr ASCR Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr ASCR/AW Bare Overhead Conductor, TransPowr ASCR/TW Bare Overhead Conductor & TransPowrACSR/SD Bare Overhead Conductor



Building Wire: Low Voltage Aluminum Armor Cable, Low Voltage Aluminum Service Entrance Cable, Low Voltage Aluminum Tray Cable, Low Voltage Thermoplastic Aluminum Building Wire, Low Voltage Thermoplastic Copper Building Wire, Low Voltage Thermoset Aluminum Building Cable, Low Voltage Thermoset Copper Building Wire, Low Voltage Copper MC and AC90 Cables, Low Voltage Copper Service Entrance Cable



Data Centers: Aluminum Uniblend PVC High Speed Medium-Voltage Power Cables, CHTC Low Voltage Tray Cables, Copper Uniblend CPE High Speed Medium-Voltage Power Cables, Copper Uniblend PVC High Speed Medium-Voltage Power Cables, CVTC Low Voltage Tray Cables, FREP Low Voltage Tray Cables, GenFree Low Voltage Industrial Cables, GenFree Uniblend High Speed Medium-Voltage Power Cables, Industrial Diesel Locomotive and DuraSheath High Speed Power Cables, SunGen Copper Photovoltaic Wire, VNTC Low Voltage Tray Cables



Digital Solutions: 4-Pair Riser Copper Datacom Cables, 4-Pair Plenum Copper Datacom Cables

To learn more about Prysmian's available EPDs and sustainable product offerings, visit na.prysmian.com/sustainability/epd.

