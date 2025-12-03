Sound Money Defense League: CALL FOR FELLOWS: Participate In Our Yearly Sound Money Fellowship

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / The Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange are proud to announce the Sound Money Fellowship for a second year-a new program designed to foster advanced research in the field of sound money.

The two groups have set aside more than 100 ounces of physical gold (currently valued at approximately $420,000) to reward deserving students and researchers advancing original sound money analyses.

Building on the overwhelming popularity of the nation's first gold-backed annual Sound Money Scholarship, the Sound Money Fellowship is open to graduate students, post-graduate students, and independent researchers.

The fellowship seeks to advance scholarship pertaining to sound money by encouraging in-depth exploration of monetary history, policy analysis, and comparative studies.

Each selected Sound Money Fellow will receive a stipend of $3,000 and will write three articles for publication (750-1000 words) as well as a research paper during a six-month period.

The writings and research of Sound Money Fellows will be featured on both the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals' websites, as well as in the prestigious Sound Money Review, an annual publication that highlights the contributions of our fellows while serving as a valuable resource for academics, policymakers, and the public.

"The inaugural year of the Sound Money Fellowship was a huge success. After a decade of receiving hundreds of thoughtful essays on sound money from students all over the world through our Sound Money Scholarship program, we were excited to see such overwhelming excitement about this new opportunity," said Jp Cortez, Executive Director of the Sound Money Defense League.

"Money Metals is excited to continue cultivating the next generation of thought leaders as they make meaningful contributions to the discourse surrounding sound money, the monetary future of America, and the world," said Money Metals president Stefan Gleason.

The application period for the Sound Money Fellowship is now open, with a deadline of February 28, 2026. For more information on the fellowship and how to apply, please visit www.moneymetals.com/fellowship or email fellowship [at] moneymetals.com.

The Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan public policy group working nationally to restore sound money at the state and federal level and publisher of the Sound Money Index.

Money Metals Exchange is a national precious metals company recently named "Best in the USA" by an independent global ratings group and serves almost one million investors in physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The company also operates the largest precious metals depository in North America and a collateral lending group. For more information, please visit www.moneymetals.com.

