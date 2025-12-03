Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - AIM5 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIME.P) ("AIM5" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 668,100 stock options (the "Options") to its directors, pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are to purchase up to an aggregate of 668,100 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.06 per share until December 3, 2035, subject to any earlier termination in accordance with the Plan. All Options vested immediately on the date of grant.

The grant of Options to the directors constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the grant of Options to related parties in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

About AIM5

AIM5 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on August 11, 2020 and is a CPC (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM5 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

