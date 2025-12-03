Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for November 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date





Nov 2025 Nov 2024 % Chg Oct

2025 %

Chg Nov 2025 Nov 2024 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 14,429 12,355 16.8 % 15,892 -9.2 % 13,670 10,761 27.0 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,856 4,141 41.4 % 5,511 6.3 % 4,939 4,101 20.4 % Futures (contracts, k)1 284 222 28.3 % 259 9.8 % 232 241 -3.8 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,802 1,601 12.5 % 2,020 -10.8 % 1,790 1,381 29.6 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 202 94 115.0 % 227 -10.7 % 154 80 93.5 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 186,073 159,068 17.0 % 211,986 -12.2 % 165,575 146,992 12.6 % European Equities (€, mn) 12,772 11,262 13.4 % 13,192 -3.2 % 13,035 9,849 32.4 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,025 822 24.7 % 1,130 -9.3 % 952 791 20.4 % Global FX ($, mn) 53,120 49,565 7.2 % 55,134 -3.7 % 52,880 47,048 12.4 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 106,229 114,701 -7.4 % 125,392 -15.3 % 1,373,921 1,132,456 21.3 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,156 995 16.2 % 1,305 -11.5 % 12,493 10,273 21.6 %

























1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

November 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Trading in Cboe's proprietary index options suite set several volume records for the month, including: New overall proprietary index options ADV record of 5.9 million contracts. New S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 4.6 million contracts. New SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) options ADV record of 2.8 million contracts. New SPX ADV record of 122 thousand during Cboe's global trading hours session (8:15 PM to 9:25 AM ET). New mini-SPX (XSP) ADV record of 132 thousand contracts.



Global FX

Global FX set a new Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards average daily notional value (ADNV) record of $3.5 billion.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com .

