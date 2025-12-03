Anzeige
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for November 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.


The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date




Nov

2025

Nov

2024

%

Chg

Oct
2025

%
 Chg

Nov

2025

Nov

2024

%
 Chg

Multi-listed options (contracts, k)

14,429

12,355

16.8 %

15,892

-9.2 %

13,670

10,761

27.0 %

Index options (contracts, k)

5,856

4,141

41.4 %

5,511

6.3 %

4,939

4,101

20.4 %

Futures (contracts, k)1

284

222

28.3 %

259

9.8 %

232

241

-3.8 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,802

1,601

12.5 %

2,020

-10.8 %

1,790

1,381

29.6 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

202

94

115.0 %

227

-10.7 %

154

80

93.5 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

186,073

159,068

17.0 %

211,986

-12.2 %

165,575

146,992

12.6 %

European Equities (€, mn)

12,772

11,262

13.4 %

13,192

-3.2 %

13,035

9,849

32.4 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

1,025

822

24.7 %

1,130

-9.3 %

952

791

20.4 %

Global FX ($, mn)

53,120

49,565

7.2 %

55,134

-3.7 %

52,880

47,048

12.4 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

106,229

114,701

-7.4 %

125,392

-15.3 %

1,373,921

1,132,456

21.3 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,156

995

16.2 %

1,305

-11.5 %

12,493

10,273

21.6 %














1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

November 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • Trading in Cboe's proprietary index options suite set several volume records for the month, including:
    • New overall proprietary index options ADV record of 5.9 million contracts.
    • New S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 4.6 million contracts.
    • New SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) options ADV record of 2.8 million contracts.
    • New SPX ADV record of 122 thousand during Cboe's global trading hours session (8:15 PM to 9:25 AM ET).
    • New mini-SPX (XSP) ADV record of 132 thousand contracts.

Global FX

  • Global FX set a new Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards average daily notional value (ADNV) record of $3.5 billion.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com


CBOE-V

