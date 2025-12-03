Epique Realty Unveils Epique Cloud 2.0: The Future-Ready Command Center for the Modern Agent

New centralized ecosystem synthesizes the brokerage's entire tech stack into a single, data-driven dashboard.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / At its second annual Leadership Retreat in Orlando, Epique Realty officially introduced Epique Cloud 2.0, a massive leap forward in enterprise-level real estate technology. This upgraded platform reimagines how agents interact with their tools, providing a centralized command environment that synthesizes Epique's extensive tech stack into one streamlined, data-driven ecosystem.

As the industry's first AI-Certified brokerage, Epique has consistently led with technology. Epique Cloud 2.0 takes that commitment a step further by eliminating the "tab fatigue" that plagues modern professionals. The new platform enables leaders and agents to navigate real-time analytics, performance metrics, compliance checkpoints, marketing tools, and operational workflows without ever toggling across multiple systems.

"Technology should accelerate an agent's business, not complicate it," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "With Epique Cloud 2.0, we aren't just giving agents software; we are giving them a cockpit. We have taken the most powerful tools in the industry and unified them into a single, cohesive experience. This is what the future of real estate looks like-fast, intuitive, and intelligently connected."

Key Capabilities of Epique Cloud 2.0:

Unified Dashboard: A "single pane of glass" view that offers instant visibility into every aspect of the agent's business.

Executive Clarity: Enhanced data visualization for performance tracking and goal setting.

Seamless Integration: Complete synthesis of marketing, CRM, transaction management, and the proprietary Epique.ai platform.

Real-Time Analytics: Live data feeds that allow for instant decision-making and business pivoting.

"From a business perspective, clarity is currency," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "Epique Cloud 2.0 provides the kind of data transparency that high-performing agents need to scale. By centralizing operations and analytics, we are helping our agents identify opportunities faster and manage their pipelines with financial precision."

The release emphasizes Epique's philosophy of "hybrid human-tech enablement"-using technology to handle the heavy lifting of operations so agents can focus on the human connections that drive sales.

"We built Cloud 2.0 with the user experience at the forefront," added Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "It is designed to be the heartbeat of the agent's daily workflow. Whether checking compliance status or launching a marketing campaign, everything is now just one click away. It is about removing friction so our agents can focus on what they do best: serving their clients."

Epique Cloud 2.0 is currently rolling out to all agents across the company's 50-state footprint.

About Epique Realty

As the industry's first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages in North America. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all 50 states with over 4,000 agents. With operations established in Canada, global expansion is actively underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 80 unprecedented free benefits, a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of radical generosity. Led by its visionary co-founders, Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. BeEpique

