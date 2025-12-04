Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJ4R | ISIN: CA38110W1068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN LAKE EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN LAKE EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.12.2025 00:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Announces Convertible Promissory Note

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. ("Golden Lake" or the "Company") (CSE:GLM)(OTC PINK:GOLXF) announces that it has entered into an unsecured, convertible promissory note (the "Note") to borrow C$165,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan has a maturity date of October 29, 2026, and shall accrue interest at a rate of 10% per annum from the issue date, subject to earlier conversion.

The amount outstanding under the Loan is convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.05 per share. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the conversion of the Loan shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities law and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company intends to use the Loan for advance royalty payments owned under its Option Agreement with Greenlane Resources Ltd.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc:

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
TollFree: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-lake-announces-convertible-promissory-note-1114565

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.