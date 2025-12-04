Monument Mining: Monument Announces First 16 Drill Hole Results Of Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1)("Monument" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first 16 drill hole results from its first BR/Felda mine expansion drilling program and update mine expansion drilling activities at the Selinsing Gold Mine including Selinsing and Buffalo Reef gold projects, located in Pahang State on the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia.

Ms. Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument Mining commented: "We are encouraged by the first 16 drill hole assay results from the exploration drill program within targeted potential mine expansion areas, including both outside of Buffalo Reef/Felda pit shells ("BR/Felda mine expansion drilling") and Selinsing pit shells ("Selinsing mine expansion drilling") with boundary covering all existing defined resources (www.SedarPlus.ca: NI43-101 Technical Report "Selinsing Gold Sulphide Project", January 31, 2019) (the "targeting mine expansion areas"). Objective of expansion drilling is aimed to increase gold resources and potentially expanded the life of mine at Selinsing Gold Mine."

BR/Felda mine expansion target Area covers 115 acres of land, laying the foundation to evaluate the potential to extend the currently defined Mineral Resources, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies (Figure 1). Success of the current drilling would have the potential to support the pit expansion at Buffalo Reef/Felda.

Buffalo Reef/Felda expansion drilling started on May 7th, 2025. To date 27 drill holes have been completed for 2,952m.

Figure 1. Plan view of Buffalo Reef Central depicting LOM pit shells the footprint of the Expanded Pit Shell.





DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The first twenty-seven (27) drill holes of the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling Program have been completed, with high gold assay results returned.

Assay results for sixteen (16) drill holes have been received; results from eleven (11) holes are outstanding.

Significant highlights include:

MBRRC579: 22m @ 0.86g/t from 2m including 1m @ 1.41g/t Au from 2m and

6m @ 1.9g/t Au from 8m MBRRCDD01: 5m @ 2.01g/t Au & 0.47%Sb from 149m and

1m @ 1.14g/t Au & 0.2%Sb from 160m MBRDD600: 4m @ 3.42g/t Au & 0.49%Sb from 55m MBRDD601: 7m @ 4.79g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 43m includes

5m @ 6.33g/t & 0.79%Sb from 45m MBRDD602: 3m @ 1.82g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 22m and

8m @ 2.17g/t & 0.30%Sb from 26m MBRDD611: 3m @ 4.66g/t Au & 1.28%Sb from 6.9m





The mine expansion drilling program includes 118 planned drill holes for 17,477m comprised of 109 drill holes for 15,377m at Buffalo Reef Gold Project and Felda mine expansion target Areas (Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling), and 9 drill holes for 2,100m will be followed up at the Selinsing Gold Project mine expansion target Area (Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling) to test the dip and strike extension of the mineralized structure, providing an important guide for future work.

Monument has budgeted USD $2.5 million to complete both expansion drilling programs targeting full completion by the end of June 2026: the mine expansion drilling is targeting completion in March 2026 with final assay results expected by the end of June 2026.

The success of the drilling program may potentially develop a large-scale open pit. The Mine Expansion Drill Program including drilling strategy and prioritization of target Areas and holes will be closely monitored with regular review and may be altered accordingly.

BUFFALO REEF/FELDA MINE EXPANSION DRILLING PROGRAM

Total of 109 drill holes for 15,377m of drilling planned (Table 1) for the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion drilling (Figure 2 and Figure 3) are broken down into Stage 1 of 73 drill holes for 10,365m and Stage 2 of 36 drill holes for 5,012m.

Figure 2. Plan view of the Buffalo Reef Central (BRC2, BRC3 & BRC4), showing all the proposed and completed drill holes collars of the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion drilling program as well as assay results received to date. Drilling is generally carried out orthogonal to the domain being targeted.





Figure 3. Long section A-A through Buffalo Reef Central depicting Mine Expansion target Areas (Stage 1 and Stage 2) targeted in the Mine Expansion Drilling, looking west.





Current Progress

Twenty-seven (27) drill holes for 2,952m of drilling (Table 2) have been completed to date; eleven (11) of these holes are still waiting for assay results. Results to date have been encouraging (Figure 2, Table 3) with mineralized gold intersections being intersected within the BRC3 and BRC4 gap area and outside of the current geology model. The focus of the drilling and targeted areas remains flexible so as not to disrupt mining activities.

Drilling progress has now been accelerated. It was previously behind schedule as anticipated due to a drill rig re-allocation to prioritize grade control activities. Two additional diamond drilling rigs are now provided by a local contractor and were placed for drilling at the end of November 2025. An updated geology model, resource estimate, and resource statement will follow targeting completion by October 2026.

To assist in developing the mine expansion drilling program, the Company utilized an Expanded Pit Shell generated from an open pit optimization study including Selinsing and Buffalo Reef Projects. The pit shell was generated by removing spatial constraints such as infrastructure to generate an Expanded Pit Shell around the project Mineral Resources. The expanded pit shell encompasses areas outside the current LOM that have the potential of generating additional Mineral Resources, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies.

The two-stage approach drilling is outlined below.

Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling - Stage 1

Stage 1 of 73 drill holes for 10,365m are presented in Figure 2.

Stage 1 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on Mine Expansion target Areas to evaluate the potential to extend the currently defined Mineral Resources, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies, beyond the current LOM pit shells at the Buffalo Reef/Felda (Figure 3) as defined below:

Buffalo Reef Central (BRC3) and Buffalo Reef Central (BRC4) gap, mineralization outside the LOM pit but within and adjacent to an expanded pit shell. Buffalo Reef Central (BRC2) and Buffalo Reef Central (BRC3) gap, mineralization outside the LOM pit but within and adjacent to expanded pit shell. Buffalo Reef Central (BRC4) dip extension, mineralization outside the LOM pit shape but within and adjacent to the expanded pit shell. Buffalo Reef Central (BRC 2) structural extension and step out drilling, outside the LOM pit shape but within and adjacent to the expanded pit shell.

The gap between BRC 2 and BRC 3 pits (Figure 4) and BRC3 and BRC 4 pits remain prospective for shallow-depth mineralization. Still, it remains undeveloped and requires additional drilling to improve geological modelling and potentially expand the current Mineral Resources.

Observation from the drilling results obtained post-2016 resource modelling highlights the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization at the BRC2/BRC3 gap and the BRC3/BRC4 gap, and probable steepening of the deposit on the eastern shear structure indicates potential dip extension.

The gold mineralization at BRC2, BRC3, and BRC4 is hosted in two main west and east shear structures (Figure 5) that swell and pinch along strike and down dip. The large volume of high-grade gold mineralization is enriched along the bend of the shear or trap by antiforms or other cross structures at depth.

Figure 4. Typical cross section through Buffalo Reef Central Pit 2 and Pit 3 gap at 3650mN looking north (80m wide window, note the limited drilling).





Figure 5: Shows the mineralized gold domains (actual ore mined at mRL500, mRL475, and mRL450) hosted within western and eastern shear structures at BRC 2, BRC 3, and BRC 4.





Buffalo Reef Expansion Drilling - Stage 2

Stage 2 Buffalo Reef drilling program focuses on mine expansion target Areas with potential to define new mineralized zones and structural and down dip extensions to mineralization outside of the expanded pit shell (Figure 3).

A total of 36 holes for 5,012m of drilling is planned for Stage 2 to expand the current Mineral Resources, especially in the gaps between and underneath the existing Buffalo Reef BRC2, BRC3, and BRC4 pits outside of the expanded pit shell.

The drill programs are being completed by Monument's own drilling crews and equipment using predominately PQ (large) and HQ (medium) diamond drilling technique, supplemented with minor RC drilling. This technique provides continuous rock samples that are then studied to analyze mineral content, rock types, and geological structures. The entire length of each hole will be half core sampled. To meet the completion schedule, two additional outsource drill rigs were engaged in mid-November 2025, bringing the total to 4 rigs for the mine expansion drilling program.

At the BRC3/BRC4 gap, shallow sub-surface gold mineralization has been intersected in:

MBRRC579: 22m @ 0.86g/t from 2m including 1m @ 1.41g/t Au from 2m and

6m @ 1.9g/t Au from 8m

6m @ 1.9g/t Au from 8m MBRDD611: 3m @ 4.66g/t Au & 1.28%Sb from 6.9m

Note: the reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths.

MBRDD611 intersection occurs 20m along strike of a previously modelled gold structure. MBRRC579 intersected is an isolated mineralization in the FW to modelled ore structures. Both intersections occur outside of the current geology model, the results are still being assessed to gain a complete understanding of their impact.

Five (5) holes were drilled as part of Buffalo Reef Expansion drilling (Figure 2) returned positive results:

MBRRCDD01: 5m @ 2.01g/t Au & 0.47%Sb from 149m and

1m @ 1.14g/t Au & 0.2%Sb from 160m

1m @ 1.14g/t Au & 0.2%Sb from 160m MBRRCDD02: no significant result

MBRDD600: 4m @ 3.42g/t Au & 0.49%Sb from 55m

MBRDD601: 7m @ 4.79g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 43m includes

5m @ 6.33g/t & 0.79%Sb from 45m

5m @ 6.33g/t & 0.79%Sb from 45m MBRDD602: 3m @ 1.82g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 22m and

8m @ 2.17g/t & 0.30%Sb from 26m

Note: the reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths.

MBRRCDD01 intersected mineralization outside and along strike of the previously modelled gold structure. MBRDD600, MBRDD601 and MBRDD602 (Figure 6) confirmed existing but poorly drilled gold structures. Identification of gold ounces within the gap zone will enable the pits to be combined and expanded, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.

Assay results are yet to be received for MBRDD612, MBRDD615, MBRDD616, MBRRC610, MBRRC611 and MBRRC612 testing BRC2/BRC3 gap and, MBRDD614, MBRRC580 and MBRRC581 testing the BRC3/BRC4 gap. These results will be reported once received.

Figure 6. Cross-section through Buffalo Reef Central Pit 3 at 3880mN looking north (40m wide window) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRDD600, MBRDD601, and MBRDD602, and 2 main mineralization targets related to the eastern and western shear zone.





SELINSING MINE EXPANSION DRILLING PROGRAM

The Selinsing mine expansion drilling program comprises 9 drill holes for 2,100m (Table 4) are broken down into Stage 1 of 3 drill holes for 480m and Stage 2 of 6 drill holes for 1,620m.

Selinsing - Stage 1

The Selinsing drilling program will test high-grade depth extension and local extensions to modelled gold structures within the Selinsing expanded pit shell. The program consists of 3 drill holes totaling 480m.

Historical gold production and the remaining Mineral Resources at Selinsing are predominantly around at Selinsing pit 4 (Figure 7). Mineralization remains open at depth and with refinements to the interpreted structural orientation of the ore zones (described in previous news release dated July 7th, 2025[1]) have established improved drill targeting to more effectively test potential strike extensions of the deposit.

Figure 7. Showing the historical ore mined at Selinsing pit 4, 5 and 6 and the structural control of its mineralization.





The redevelopment and upgrade of the current Selinsing Mineral Resource is under study and will inform the medium and long-term mine development strategy for the Selinsing Gold Project.

Selinsing - Stage 2

An initial 6-hole drill program for 1,620m has been planned to test the Selinsing dip and strike extension of the shear-hosted gold mineralization outside of the expanded pit shell. Subject to the drilling outcome, further follow-up drilling work will be carried out to develop the resource outside the expanded open pit.

The Drilling Program (Buffalo Reef and Selinsing) is expected to be fully completed by June 2026. The refinement of mineralization model and interpretation will be an ongoing process to support the resource update targeted to be produced by October 2026.

Drilling, Assaying and QAQC

Monument's in-house drilling team has been reassembled, supported by two refurbished Desco SP 6500SA rigs (350-meter depth capacity). One rig will be outfitted with a multipurpose drill head allowing to switch between reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling ("DD"). Two additional outsourced drilling rigs have been engaged to assist in meeting the schedule.

The sampling technique used in the drill program is half core sampling of PQ (85mm diameter) and mainly HQ (63.5mm diameter) sized diamond drill core using a core saw.

Samples are stored at the Selinsing project stores warehouse before being transported to Port Klang by Monument's regular freight provider. The site has 24-hour security with manned guard house. Samples are shipped directly to SGS Port Klang once every week.

All samples are submitted to SGS Malaysia laboratory in Port Klang, Selangor for analysis using fire assay (FAA303), ICP (ICP40Q) analysis and CS (CSAO6V) for carbon and sulphur analysis.

Certified reference material (CRM) is supplied by Geostats and inserted approximately every 15m, blanks are inserted approximately every 10m. All assay results are verified by Monument staff before being entered into the Microsoft access database. All QAQC data is examined to ensure validate of the results.

All collar locations are surveyed using DGPS by Monument's on-site survey team. Downhole surveying is conducted on all drill holes using a Trushot digital down hole survey tool, captured data is communicated wirelessly from the tool to the handheld device. Surveys are undertaken every 30-40m.

Drill core recovery is recorded at the time of drilling by the driller and checked during logging by onsite geology team. Core recovery is determined by measuring each 1m interval. Logging is qualitative in nature recording lithology, grain size, texture, weathering, structure, alteration, veining, sulphides etc. All holes are logged in full.

Table 1. Collars for planned Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling

Mine Grid MRSO Hole ID East North RL East North RL Depth (m) Azimuth Dip 1 707 4760 512 421209 472801 120 120 270 -60 2 685 4760 514 421187 472798 123 120 270 -60 3 662 4760 509 421165 472795 118 120 270 -60 4 712 4800 497 421208 472842 105 120 270 -60 5 690 4800 497 421186 472839 106 120 270 -60 6 668 4800 496 421165 472836 104 120 270 -60 7 707 4839 494 421198 472879 103 120 270 -60 8 680 4839 496 421172 472876 104 120 270 -60 9 657 4839 499 421149 472872 107 120 270 -60 10 600 4760 513 421103 472786 122 120 270 -60 11 577 4760 514 421080 472783 123 120 270 -60 12 574 4800 498 421071 472822 106 120 270 -60 13 596 4800 498 421094 472826 106 120 270 -60 14 659 3997 448 421268 472039 56 120 0 -90 15 667 3620 514 421328 471667 122 140 270 -60 16 630 3820 450 421265 471860 58 65 270 -60 17 645 3820 450 421279 471862 58 100 0 -90 18 794 3840 496 421424 471903 104 200 270 -55 19 792 3860 498 421419 471922 106 205 270 -60 20 636 3900 450 421259 471940 58 85 0 -90 21 765 3980 497 421376 472037 105 185 270 -55 22 634 4020 445 421241 472058 53 70 270 -60 23 634 4020 445 421240 472058 53 90 0 -90 24 625 4040 445 421229 472077 53 50 270 -60 25 721 4100 492 421315 472150 101 145 270 -50 26 710 4300 470 421277 472346 78 130 270 -60 27 732 4300 470 421298 472349 78 130 270 -60 28 767 4320 475 421330 472374 83 220 270 -60 29 772 4340 475 421332 472395 83 230 270 -60 30 683 4360 465 421242 472402 73 100 270 -60 31 720 4360 465 421278 472407 73 145 270 -60 32 793 4360 476 421350 472417 84 208 270 -60 33 734 4400 467 421286 472449 76 150 270 -60 34 775 4400 471 421327 472454 79 190 270 -60 35 821 4400 475 421372 472461 83 230 270 -60 36 728 4420 465 421278 472468 73 140 270 -60 37 793 4420 471 421342 472477 80 190 270 -60 38 727 4460 465 421270 472507 73 135 270 -60 39 787 4460 473 421330 472516 81 160 270 -60 40 831 4460 476 421374 472522 84 205 270 -60 41 791 4500 475 421328 472556 84 160 270 -60 42 712 4520 465 421248 472565 73 120 270 -60 43 767 4520 470 421302 472572 78 156 270 -60 44 800 4540 475 421332 472597 84 200 270 -60 45 786 4560 470 421315 472614 79 175 270 -60 46 680 4600 467 421205 472639 75 102 270 -60 47 786 4600 473 421310 472654 81 135 270 -60 48 673 4620 470 421195 472658 78 70 270 -60 49 676 4660 470 421192 472698 78 78 270 -60 50 680 4680 478 421194 472718 86 80 270 -60 51 750 4680 481 421262 472728 89 80 270 -60 52 627 3126 500 421358 471172 108 180 270 -60 53 691 3600 510 421355 471650 119 125 270 -60 54 840 4300 495 421405 472364 104 210 270 -60 55 747 3466 494 421430 471526 102 230 270 -50 56 651 3640 519 421310 471684 127 150 270 -70 57 771 3466 497 421453 471530 105 250 270 -50 58 798 3840 497 421427 471903 105 220 270 -70 59 705 3740 505 421350 471791 113 200 270 -60 60 666 3700 518 421316 471746 126 200 270 -60 61 757 3420 491 421446 471482 99 215 270 -60 62 639 3920 450 421259 471960 58 100 0 -90 63 662 4060 451 421263 472102 59 80 0 -90 64 677 3860 450 421306 471906 59 120 270 -60 65 641 4060 450 421241 472099 58 80 270 -90 66 351 2955 522 421109 470965 131 120 270 -90 67 458 2980 523 421212 471004 131 120 270 -60 68 564 3688 550 421218 471720 158 50 270 -60 69 554 3708 550 421205 471738 158 50 270 -60 70 580 3780 550 421221 471813 158 60 270 -60 71 592 3803 450 421229 471838 58 50 270 -60 72 606 3812 450 421242 471849 59 50 270 -60 73 780 4017 495 421385 472076 103 220 270 -60 74 588 4147 550 421177 472178 158 80 270 -60 75 673 4163 550 421259 472205 158 150 270 -55 76 707 4151 550 421295 472199 158 160 270 -60 77 589 4177 550 421174 472207 158 100 270 -55 78 683 4190 496 421265 472234 104 150 270 -60 79 735 4193 496 421316 472244 104 180 270 -60 80 641 4200 496 421222 472238 104 130 270 -60 81 601 4205 496 421182 472238 104 110 270 -60 82 757 3500 499 421435 471561 107 230 270 -60 83 779 3821 499 421412 471882 107 200 270 -60 84 757 3380 490 421452 471442 99 230 270 -60 85 623 3920 450 421244 471958 58 80 0 -90 86 619 3997 445 421229 472034 54 100 0 -90 87 769 4040 494 421371 472097 102 140 270 -60 88 731 3500 494 421409 471557 102 210 270 -50 89 761 3801 501 421397 471860 109 200 270 -60 90 686 3720 512 421334 471769 120 200 270 -90 91 647 3660 521 421303 471704 130 150 270 -80 92 707 3540 494 421380 471593 102 210 270 -50 93 741 3780 504 421380 471836 112 200 270 -50 94 786 3380 492 421480 471446 100 250 270 -50 95 646 3680 522 421300 471724 130 120 270 -70 96 640 3940 450 421258 471980 58 100 0 -90 97 730 3540 499 421402 471597 108 230 270 -60 98 726 3765 506 421367 471819 114 200 270 -80 99 784 3420 493 421472 471485 101 250 270 -50 100 618 3940 450 421236 471977 58 80 0 -90 101 650 3960 450 421264 472001 59 120 0 -90 102 628 3960 450 421243 471998 58 100 0 -90 103 622 3880 450 421248 471918 58 100 270 -70 104 626 4074 550 421225 472111 158 70 270 -90 105 595 4040 445 421199 472073 53 50 270 -60 106 645 3860 450 421273 471902 58 100 270 -60 107 656 3900 450 421279 471943 59 90 270 -60 108 786 4239 496 421360 472296 104 53 270 -60 109 786 4240 496 421360 472297 104 240 270 -60



Table 2. List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting.

Mine Grid MRSO Hole ID East North RL East North RL Depth (m) Method Size Azimuth



(Mine) Azimuth



(RSO) Dip 1 MBRRCDD01 627 3126 500 421358 471172 108.4 171.9 RC/Diamond HQ 2700 2620 -600 2 MBRRCDD02 458 2980 522 421212 471004 130.7 122.5 RC/Diamond HQ 2650 2570 -600 3 MBRRC579 589 4177 496 421174 472207 104.3 84.0 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 4 MBRDD600 656 3900 450 421279 471943 58.7 90.6 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 5 MBRDD601 645 3860 450 421273 471901 58.3 100.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 6 MBRDD602 621 3880 450 421248 471918 58.2 101.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 7 MBRDD603 707.4 4151.5 492.5 421294 472199 100.7 125.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 8 MBRDD604 771.9 4040.6 493.5 421374 472098 101.7 140.1 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 9 MBRDD605 673.4 4162.8 495.8 421259 472205 104.0 183.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 10 MBRDD606 625.9 4074.3 455.1 421225 472111 63.3 71.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 11 MBRDD607 554.4 3707.8 484.9 421205 471738 93.1 50.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 12 MBRDD608 564.3 3687.6 485.3 421218 471720 93.5 50.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 13 MBRDD609 580.4 3779.9 455.2 421221 471813 63.4 62.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 14 MBRDD610 786.0 4238.9 495.6 421360 472296 103.8 53.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 15 MBRDD611 640.4 4200.1 495.8 421221 472238 104.0 130.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 16 MBRDD612 600.9 4205.4 496.0 421182 472237 104 110.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 17 MBRDD613 682.7 4189.4 495.8 421265 472233 104.0 150.7 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 18 MBRDD614 734.1 4193.7 495.6 421315 472244 104 180.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 19 MBRDD615 786.7 3861.6 497.5 421414 471923 106 180.6 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 20 MBRDD616 779.4 3849.7 497.7 421408 471910 106 206.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 21 MBRRC578 351.5 2955.2 522.4 421109 470965 131 60.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 22 MBRRC581 787.2 4240.2 495.7 421361 472298 103.8 84.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 23 MBRRC580 588.5 4147.4 485.7 421177 472178 93.9 80.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 24 MBRRC610 606.5 3811.9 450.4 421242 471849 59 50.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 25 MBRRC611 592.3 3803.2 450.3 421229 471838 58 50.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 26 MBRRC612 630.4 3820.0 450.6 421265 471860 59 60 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 27 MBRDD617 763.3 3981.4 496.7 421374 472038 105 200.4 DD PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600



Table 3. Assay results table for drilling completed to date (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (m) Intercept Comment MBRRCDD01 149



160 154



161 5



1 2.01g/t Au & 0.47%Sb and



1.14g/t Au & 0.2%Sb Buffalo Reef South extension MBRRCDD02 No significant result Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRRC579 2 24 22 0.86g/t Au includes

1m@1.41g/t Au from 2m,

6m@1.9g/t Au from 8m,

2m@0.94g/t Au from 17m,

1m@1.13g/t Au from 22m BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD600 55 59 4 3.42g/t Au & 0.49%Sb Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD601 43 50 7 4.79g/t Au & 0.61%Sb includes

5m@6.33g/t Au & 0.79%Sb from 45m Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD602 22



26 25



34 3



8 1.82g/t Au & 0.61%Sb and



2.17g/t Au & 0.30%Sb includes

3m@3.36g/t Au & 0.58%Sb from 26m Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD603 53



121 54



124 1



3 3.96g/t Au and



1.71g/t Au BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD604 99 103 4 3.19g/t Au & 0.50%Sb includes

2m@5.60g/t Au & 0.72%Sb from 100m BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD605 No significant result BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD606 36.7



53.3 45.7



57.4 9



4.1 1.23g/t Au & 0.19%Sb and



0.83g/t Au & 0.10%Sb BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD607 No significant result BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD608 No significant result BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD609 No significant result BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD610 No significant result BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD611 6.9 9.9 3 4.66g/t Au & 1.28%Sb BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD612 Waiting results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD613 No significant result BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD614 Waiting results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD615 Waiting results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD616 Waiting results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD617 Waiting results Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRRC578 Waiting results Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRRC581 Waiting results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRRC580 Waiting results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRRC610 Waiting results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRRC611 Waiting results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRRC612 Waiting results BRC2/BRC3 gap



Table 4. Collars for Planned Expansion Drilling Selinsing

Mine Grid MRSO Hole ID East North RL East North RL Depth (m) Azimuth Dip 1 1064 1930 492 421959 470049 100 380 270 -60 2 998 1880 494 421900 469990 102 380 270 -60 3 922 2110 498 421792 470207 106 160 270 -60 4 970 2090 492 421843 470194 100 160 270 -60 5 1001 2050 494 421879 470159 102 160 270 -60 6 1003 1840 494 421911 469951 102 380 270 -60 7 695 1580 521 421642 469651 129 160 270 -60 8 669 1580 517 421616 469647 126 160 270 -60 9 719 1580 520 421666 469654 128 160 270 -60



References

[1] TSX: Monument announces commencement of expansion drilling program at Selinsing Gold Mine (July 7, 2025).

Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled and approved by Mr. Mark Shelverton BSc (Hons), Chief Managing Geologist of the Company, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a qualified person as defined by NI43-101.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 280 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Limited

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

