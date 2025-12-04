Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. ("Coenda"), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces that it has renewed its previously filed notice of intention to divest its holdings in INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) ("INEO" or the "Issuer") and has filed an amended early warning report to update its disclosure in respect of recent dispositions of common shares of INEO.

On December 3, 2025, Coenda renewed its Form 45-102F1 Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities under Section 2.8 of National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities. As disclosed in the renewed Form 45-102F1, Coenda may sell up to 71,014,000 common shares of INEO through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Coenda may also consider private sales of its common shares, provided that any such sales comply with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Between November 10, 2025 and December 3, 2025, Coenda disposed of an aggregate of 8,986,000 common shares of the Issuer through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. These sales were completed through its registered investment dealer and represent ordinary-course portfolio management activity. Following these transactions, Coenda beneficially owns and controls 71,014,000 common shares of INEO, representing approximately 42.27% of the issued and outstanding common shares of INEO on a non-diluted basis. Coenda may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer, whether through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, all in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also require an amended early warning report to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the applicable Canadian jurisdictions containing additional information regarding the foregoing. Copies of both the renewed Form 45-102F1 notice and the amended early warning report are available under INEO's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

