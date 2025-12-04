

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd. ("SHK & Co", SEHK: 86), a leading alternative investment platform headquartered in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce a further strategic investment in Australian real estate private equity firm Wentworth. This commitment will seed Wentworth's newly launched private credit platform, Wentworth Private Credit ("WPC"). This investment builds on SHK & Co.'s initial stake in Wentworth early this year (for details please refer to the announcement made in January 2025), deepening the strategic partnership between the two firms. WPC, a dedicated real estate private credit platform for Australia and New Zealand, will be led by industry veteran Issa Chehab. Mr. Chehab brings over 25 years of sector experience, including a decade leading Blackstone's Australian real estate credit business. The platform unites Wentworth's deep local real estate expertise with a specialist credit investment team, enabling WPC to provide a differentiated private credit offering. It will focus on underserved segments of the market, such as assets requiring repositioning or value-add strategies, where Wentworth's operational expertise can be applied through structured debt solutions. Mr. Chehab said: "There is a real and genuine demand in the Australian market for a trusted, local provider who has the right governance structures in place and is able to move quickly. The opportunity set we have identified is in the mid-market where the gap is too small for mega funds, but the assets and capital structures are more complex and require sophisticated expertise and solutions." WPC is supported by a significant and scalable seed commitment from SHK & Co., via its funds management subsidiary Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners ("SHKCP"). SHKCP leverages the Group's strong expertise in alternative investments and capital markets to offer differentiated access to a wide range of alternative investment strategies through funds managed by SHKCP and select strategic partners. This long-term strategic seed investment will provide funding certainty and accelerate WPC's initial transactions, with additional capital to be deployed as the platform's funds grow. The launch marks a major expansion for Wentworth, mirroring its institutional equity approach in the credit space and addressing the growing opportunity for private credit in the Australian market. Seng Huang Lee, Group Executive Chairman of SHK & Co. commented: "We are proud to be part of seeding Wentworth's new fund, supporting their growth while strategically positioning ourselves in the high-potential Australian real estate private credit market. Our confidence lies in the strong leadership of Issa and the expertise of the entire Wentworth team. We see this not just as an investment, but as a long-term partnership that generates opportunities across our alternative investment platforms." More details of WPC, please refer to Wentworth's official release . About Sun Hung Kai & Co and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co" / the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns. Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 30 June 2025, the Group held about HK$37.7 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit: www.shkco.com / follow SHK & Co on LinkedIn . Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners ("SHKCP") is the Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of SHK & Co, with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. For more information, please visit: www.shkcapital.com / follow SHKCP on LinkedIn . About Wentworth Wentworth is an Australian real estate private equity firm founded in 2019 and having completed over $2.6 billion in real estate transactions. The firm acquires high-quality, often overlooked, properties and executes bespoke strategies targeting to unlock exceptional value for our investors. With specialised expertise in residential, logistics, and life sciences sectors, Wentworth approaches each investment with entrepreneurial spirit and hands-on management. It is committed to creating lasting value while enhancing the built environment, supporting local communities, and delivering strong returns for its aligned investor base. 