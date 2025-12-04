Credence Research Inc.: AI-Driven Personalized Nutrition and Wellness Solutions Market worth USD 17,867.16 MN by 2032 | Credence Research

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI-Driven Personalized Nutrition and Wellness Solutions Market is entering an unprecedented phase of expansion as consumers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands shift toward precision-driven, data-enabled, and proactive health management models. With artificial intelligence (AI) advancing rapidly across genomics, wearables, metabolic tracking, behavioral analytics, and digital therapeutics, the market is transforming how individuals receive diet recommendations, manage chronic conditions, and optimize long-term wellness outcomes.

The sector's growth momentum reflects a broader shift toward evidence-based wellness and measurable outcomes. Organizations across healthcare, nutraceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and digital health are embedding AI into product development and service delivery. As the adoption of smart wearables, microbiome testing, continuous glucose monitoring, and real-time metabolic tracking expands, AI-driven platforms have unprecedented access to high-frequency user data. This enables precision recommendations, dynamic intervention adjustments, and early detection of nutrition-related risks.

Growing concerns about lifestyle-related diseases, rising healthcare costs, and demand for preventive health solutions further strengthen market adoption. As individuals seek personalized guidance at scale and as enterprises embrace data-driven wellness programs the AI-driven nutrition and wellness ecosystem has become a strategic priority for public and private stakeholders.

Market Overview

The AI-Driven Personalized Nutrition and Wellness Solutions Market demonstrates significant global momentum, supported by rapid technological advancements, expanding data ecosystems, and consumer-led demand for customized wellness interventions. The market grew from USD 1,501.16 million in 2018 to USD 4,572.67 million in 2024, reflecting robust adoption across digital health, personalized nutrition, lifestyle management, and integrative wellness platforms. Projections indicate continued acceleration, with the market anticipated to reach USD 17,867.16 million by 2032, supported by a strong CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period.

This sustained growth highlights the convergence of AI, health science, and consumer wellness. Organizations are prioritizing precision nutrition as a critical component of holistic health strategies, enabling new applications such as predictive diet scoring, personalized supplementation, AI-enabled food recognition, metabolic health modeling, and behaviorally adaptive health programs. The increasing availability of health data generated through wearables, biomarkers, genomic sequencing, and lifestyle tracking provides AI systems with continuous, high-resolution inputs that significantly enhance the accuracy and relevance of nutrition recommendations.

AI-powered platforms have also reshaped the commercial landscape by offering scalable, cost-effective digital solutions for personalized health management. They allow businesses to transition from generalized dietary products toward highly individualized programs that improve customer retention, satisfaction, compliance, and clinical outcomes. As the market advances into 2032, integration with telehealth, digital therapeutics, and hybrid care ecosystems will further elevate its role in consumer and clinical health pathways.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America remains the largest and most technologically advanced region in the AI-driven personalized nutrition and wellness solutions market. The regional market expanded from USD 649.02 million in 2018 to USD 1,956.24 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7,665.20 million by 2032, supported by a strong CAGR of 17.4%. The region benefits from a mature digital health ecosystem, high adoption of AI-embedded wearable devices, and growing demand for precision nutrition solutions among health-conscious consumers. The United States leads innovation through AI-enabled platforms integrating genomic analysis, metabolic tracking, and behavior-driven coaching. Major fitness, wellness, and healthcare organizations continue to invest in AI-powered nutrition technologies to support preventive care, corporate wellness, personalized supplementation, and digital therapeutics. Growing collaboration between healthtech startups, nutrition scientists, insurers, and healthcare providers further strengthens the region's leadership in next-generation personalized nutrition and wellness programs.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region in this market, expanding from USD 291.58 million in 2018 to USD 961.95 million in 2024, and projected to reach USD 4,252.55 million by 2032 at a robust CAGR of 19.1%. The region also holds a 21.0% market share in 2024, reflecting strong digital adoption across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Asia Pacific's growth is fueled by rapidly rising health awareness, increasing consumer willingness to adopt personalized digital wellness programs, and widespread smartphone penetration. Countries across the region are witnessing a surge in metabolic health concerns especially diabetes and obesity which amplifies demand for AI-enabled nutritional guidance and lifestyle interventions. Strong government push for digital health transformation, expanding fitness and nutraceutical industries, and rapid adoption of microbiome and biomarker-based nutrition platforms further accelerate regional growth. The availability of large, diverse datasets in Asia Pacific enhances AI algorithm accuracy, making it one of the most data-rich and innovation-ready markets globally.

Europe

Europe holds a foundational position in the AI-driven personalized nutrition and wellness landscape, with strong scientific expertise, advanced regulatory frameworks, and a rapidly expanding precision health ecosystem. The regional market increased from USD 428.18 million in 2018 to USD 1,257.52 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4,627.71 million by 2032, supported by a CAGR of 16.4%. Europe accounts for a significant 27.5% market share in 2024, reflecting steady adoption across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. The region's strong clinical research base facilitates integration of AI into nutrition science, enabling advancements in microbiome-based dietary solutions, genomics-informed meal planning, and specialized nutrition programs for chronic disease prevention. Consumer focus on clean-label, personalized, and wellness-oriented products accelerates platform adoption. Europe's health insurers, wellness brands, and healthcare providers increasingly incorporate AI-driven nutrition tools into preventive care models, strengthening the region's role in shaping the future of precision wellness.

Key Market Dynamics

Surging Adoption of Wearables and Real-Time Health Data Ecosystems

One of the most significant growth drivers for the AI-driven personalized nutrition and wellness solutions market is the rapid expansion of wearable health technologies that continuously collect real-time physiological and behavioral data. Devices tracking heart rate variability, sleep patterns, calorie expenditure, metabolic fluctuations, hydration levels, and glucose dynamics generate high-resolution datasets that AI platforms translate into precise nutrition strategies and adaptive wellness recommendations. As users increasingly rely on smartwatches, biometric sensors, and continuous monitoring devices, AI gains deeper insight into individual health responses. This continuous data-driven personalization significantly boosts platform accuracy, improves user adherence, and drives widespread market adoption.

Shift Toward Preventive Health, Lifestyle Management, and Chronic Disease Avoidance

The global transition from reactive healthcare toward preventive wellness strongly supports the adoption of AI-driven personalized nutrition systems. With rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders, individuals and healthcare systems seek cost-effective preventive approaches that deliver measurable outcomes. AI-enabled nutrition platforms provide tailored diet programs, predictive health alerts, nutritional risk assessments, and personalized supplementation guidance that empower early intervention and long-term health management. As consumers prioritize sustainable lifestyle improvements and employers invest in wellness ecosystems, demand for AI-driven, science-backed nutrition solutions continues to surge, strengthening the market's long-term expansion trajectory.

Top Companies Covered Into the report -

PlateJoy

Nutrigenomix

Lumen

Nutrino Health (Mendel.ai)

Bioniq Health

Nuzest AI Labs

8fit

FoodMarble

Habit

Others

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis finds that the AI-driven personalized nutrition and wellness solutions market is characterized by dynamic innovation, cross-sector partnerships, and rapid technological advancement. The competitive environment includes AI-focused healthtech startups, digital wellness platforms, nutraceutical companies, wearable device manufacturers, genomics laboratories, and traditional healthcare enterprises adopting AI-enabled personalization. Companies differentiate themselves through proprietary algorithms, integration with advanced biomarker testing, real-time metabolic data modeling, and personalized product ecosystems such as supplements and functional foods. Strategic collaborations between AI developers, fitness brands, food-tech companies, and healthcare providers are expanding market reach and driving product diversification. As data privacy, accuracy, and interoperability become critical differentiators, organizations with robust AI infrastructures, regulatory compliance frameworks, and high-quality datasets are positioned for long-term leadership. Credence Research emphasizes that the most successful competitors will be those capable of delivering measurable wellness outcomes, scalable personalization, and long-term consumer engagement..

Market Segmentations

By AI Technology

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

By Nutrition Type

Personalized Diet Plans

Functional Foods & Supplements

By Application

Personalized Meal Planning & Recommendations

Nutrient Analysis

Personalized Supplementation

Allergen and Sensitivity Detection

Others

By End User

Individuals & Consumers

Fitness and Wellness Centers

Healthcare Providers

Food Manufacturers

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



South-east Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East and Africa

