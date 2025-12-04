Shinoda Dental Signs MOU with Global Milling Manufacturer, Expands CAD/CAM Portfolio with Leading Brands

With expanded access to brands like Planmeca, Roland, Dentsply Sirona, and Ivoclar, Shinoda Dental becomes a global CAD/CAM solutions hub.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Shinoda Dental is a well-known supplier of dental equipment and lab tools. The company is happy to announce a new agreement. Shinoda Dental has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a big international maker of dental milling machines. This agreement helps Shinoda Dental support dental labs and clinics. The company provides the best and most reliable CAD/CAM systems available today.

As demand for digital workflows in restorative dentistry increases, this partnership helps Shinoda Dental add premium lab milling units. These units provide precise and cost-effective production of crowns, bridges, prosthetics, and more, using a variety of materials.

"We work with leading milling brands to give our customers solutions that boost accuracy, productivity, and long-term success. This agreement is not just about adding new products. It's about providing real value to clinics and labs worldwide. " Syamsuddin Pane, the CEO of Shinoda Dental, made this statement.

Dental Milling Brands Available at Shinoda Dental - with Key Advantages

Shinoda Dental proudly offers a variety of top brands. Each brand provides unique benefits for today's dental labs.

VHF - Well-known for compact and efficient dry/wet milling systems with a global service reputation.

Advantage: Open CAM compatibility, smart design, and low maintenance-excellent for clinics adding in-house milling.

Amann Girrbach - Pioneers in integrated CAD/CAM systems for labs that demand top-tier prosthetic precision.

Advantage: Complete ecosystem from scanning to milling, with full material validation and intelligent workflow automation.

Roland DGSHAPE - A global favorite for entry- to mid-level labs, combining ease of use, compact design, and affordability.

Advantage: Trusted for dependable day-to-day milling, especially in educational institutions and startup labs.

Planmeca - Leaders in digital dental ecosystems, including chairside and lab-focused CAD/CAM.

Advantage: Easy integration with Planmeca's imaging and software. This is great for clinics and DSOs with complete needs.

Dentsply Sirona - Trusted for innovation in dental technology, including high-end chairside and lab systems.

Advantage: Powerful hardware-software synergy-fast, precise milling with validated workflows and world-class support.

Ivoclar Vivadent - Experts in esthetic materials and processing systems, widely respected across restorative dentistry.

Advantage: Optimized for IPS e.max and other Ivoclar materials-delivers unmatched esthetics and material compatibility.

View the full lineup:

https://shinodadental.com/product-category/dental-milling-machines/

Shinoda Dental offers clear pricing, real-time stock updates, and a dedicated support team. This helps dental professionals in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond with easy procurement.

About Shinoda Dental

Shinoda Dental is an international supplier of high-quality dental equipment, instruments, and laboratory systems. The company serves dentists, orthodontists, hygienists, and dental labs around the world. People recognize it for its reliable solutions and top-notch service.

