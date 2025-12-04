Darkhorse Insurance Brokers Introduces AI Re-Engagement Through OpenDialog to Support Quote Completion and Strengthen Conversion Recovery

OpenDialog Integration Enables Insurers to Proactively Re-Engage Leads and Optimize Key Touchpoints in the Customer Journey

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Darkhorse Insurance Brokers announced the integration of Rhea, an AI re-engagement agent developed by OpenDialog. The tool is designed to assist insurers in reconnecting with prospects who begin but do not finish their insurance quote activity.

Darkhorse Insurance Brokers

Company Brand Logo

Incomplete quote submissions occur frequently across insurance channels. Many prospects stop mid-process due to interruptions or limited time, contributing to higher acquisition expenses and unused marketing activity. Conventional follow-up methods, such as email reminders or outbound calls, often reach prospects after the initial interaction and can require additional staffing resources. These approaches can also lead prospects to repeat earlier steps in the quote workflow.

Rhea operates within WhatsApp and SMS. It delivers structured and timed messages that return prospects to the point where their previous steps ended. The model is designed to support continuity without requiring a restart of the quote.

Studies in retail settings indicate that timely recovery messages can return a portion of abandoned activity, with higher recovery levels reported when outreach occurs within an hour. Applying similar timing and structured communication to insurance workflows provides a framework for managing mid-journey drop-offs.

Darkhorse has added Rhea to its internal systems and aligned it with its insurance lead management system , which supports agents handling inbound leads and in-progress quote activity.

About Darkhorse Insurance Brokers

Darkhorse is a United States-based insurance organization providing agency support, operational systems, and digital process solutions for independent agents. The company focuses on structured workflows, data-informed practices, and tools that support scalable agent performance. Darkhorse operates with a commitment to efficiency and service standards aligned with modern distribution needs.

About OpenDialog AI

OpenDialog is an enterprise conversational AI platform serving regulated industries, including insurance. The platform automates customer interactions, improves operational efficiency, and maintains strict compliance controls. OpenDialog's architecture supports personalized message pathways, detailed analytics, and models designed for safe deployment in environments with regulatory oversight.

Contact Information

Dan Garzella

Founder

dan@darkhorseinsurance.com

(480) 613-7404

SOURCE: Darkhorse Insurance Brokers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/darkhorse-insurance-brokers-introduces-ai-re-engagement-through-1114272