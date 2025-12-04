INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

INFICON announces Chief Financial Officer transition



04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com 'Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR' Announcement of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, December 4, 2025 Dimitrij Lisak appointed Chief Financial Officer of INFICON, effective July 1, 2026

Matthias Tröndle to retire after 18 years with the company The Board of Directors of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) announces that Dimitrij Lisak, currently Corporate Head of Finance & Controlling at INFICON, will succeed Matthias Tröndle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of INFICON Holding AG. Dimitrij Lisak, who joined the company in January 2025, will assume his new role as member of the Group Management on July 1, 2026. This appointment reflects INFICON's long-term succession planning, which enables the company to fill the CFO position with a highly qualified internal candidate. Matthias Tröndle, who has served as CFO since 2008, will step down from his role on June 30, 2026. He will support a smooth transition before retiring following the handover period. Beat Lüthi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of INFICON Holding AG, stated: "We sincerely thank Matthias Tröndle for his many years of outstanding service as CFO. Under his leadership, INFICON has achieved a strong and stable financial position. We wish Matthias all the best for the next chapter in his life. At the same time, we are pleased to appoint with Dimitrij Lisak an internal successor who is well prepared for the CFO responsibility." Oliver Wyrsch, Chief Executive Officer of INFICON Holding AG, added: "I would like to sincerely thank Matthias for his leadership and impact. He has been the rock I could always rely on. Over the past year, I have worked closely with both Matthias and Dimitrij and I got the conviction that both will ensure a smooth and seamless handover." Dimitrij Lisak joined INFICON in January 2025 as Corporate Head of Finance & Controlling. Prior to joining INFICON, he held various finance leadership positions at Hilti, where he worked for more than 14 years. Having lived and worked abroad for several years, he most recently served as Divisional CFO Energy & Industry at Hilti's headquarters in Liechtenstein, demonstrating a strong track record in financial leadership. Lisak holds a Master's degree in International Business Management from the University of Vienna, Austria, and has completed executive education at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. Communication calendar 2025/2026 INFICON's communication calendar is continuously updated and can be found in the Investors Relations section of the INFICON website or directly at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/ Information by E-Mail The latest information from INFICON will be sent to you automatically by e-mail if you register for this service in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/ About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.v

End of Inside Information