Navatar Group, Inc.: Navatar and Inven Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Deal Origination for Private Equity and M&A Advisory On Salesforce

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar, the leading CRM platform for private markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Inven, the AI-powered platform for discovering and analyzing private companies. The partnership integrates Inven's advanced deal-sourcing intelligence directly into Navatar's CRM, giving investment professionals a unified, data-rich, and automated environment to identify, evaluate, and engage the relevant private companies.

The Navatar-Inven integration offers a connected deal-sourcing and CRM ecosystem, unlocking unique capabilities:

Accelerated Deal Discovery

Inven's proprietary AI scans millions of data sources to identify companies based on what they do. Dealmakers can now uncover lower- and middle-market opportunities directly from within Navatar.

Unified Intelligence

Private company insights, buyer lists, and intent-to-sell signals from Inven sync seamlessly with Navatar's CRM data. Every contact, email, and meeting captured in Navatar enriches the firm's understanding of each opportunity.

AI-Enhanced Origination

With structured data flowing bidirectionally, Navatar AI can surface deal triggers, relationship insights, and engagement recommendations, helping teams connect with the right companies at the right time.

Automated Data Capture

The integration eliminates manual research and data entry. Inven's automated data feeds populate Navatar with fresh intelligence, keeping pipelines continuously updated.

Actionable Alerts

Teams can set real-time company alerts for key events-funding, leadership changes, or expansion-so they never miss a signal that matters for sourcing or advisory engagement.

"Inven has built one of the most advanced private-company intelligence platforms in the market," said Alok Misra, CEO of Navatar. We're thrilled to partner with them and push the boundaries of what technology can do for private markets."

"Navatar is the gold standard for CRM in private markets," said Niilo Pirttijärvi, CEO of Inven. "We're excited to partner with a firm that consistently elevates how deal teams operate."

The Navatar-Inven integration is available immediately to private equity firms, investment banks, search funds, and corporate development teams worldwide.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and serving investors for private equity, venture capital, investment banks, funds of funds, private credit, secondaries specialists and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform keeps deal teams ahead-automatically delivering intelligence, unifying context, and orchestrating complex processes with zero disruption.

Learn more at:www.navatargroup.com

About Inven

Inven is the fastest way for M&A teams to discover and analyze private companies. Built with proprietary AI, Inven surfaces 10× more relevant companies, buyers, and investors than traditional tools-helping dealmakers find opportunities they'd otherwise miss, and do it in a fraction of the time. Trusted by 950+ firms globally, Inven has become the new standard in M&A deal sourcing.

Learn more at:www.inven.ai

Contact:

Navatar

Sales Team

sales@navatargroup.com

Inven

Niilo Pirttijärvi, CEO and Co-founder

niilo@inven.ai