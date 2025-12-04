WPP Turkey has been selected as a pilot partner to deploy GoWit One, cutting campaign setup time to 10 minutes.

GoWit, a global AdTech leader in omnichannel Commerce and Retail Media, announced the launch of GoWit One, the unified AI operating system that brings automation, unification, and real-time intelligence into a single ad platform for agencies operating across multiple retailers, channels, and markets.

By bringing these three elements into one dashboard, GoWit One addresses the industry's most critical bottleneck: operational inefficiency. The platform enables agencies to manage campaigns across multiple retailers, channels, and markets, reducing manual AdOps workflows by 98%, turning a process that used to take hours into as little as 10 minutes.

Solving the "Fragmentation Crisis"

Despite the explosive growth of Retail Media, the industry faces a significant hurdle. According to the IAB, 70% of the market still lacks end-to-end AI adoption. Media buyers are currently forced to juggle disconnected networks, compliance rules, and dashboards, leading to manual errors and an inability to scale.

GoWit One eliminates these barriers by serving as a command center. It connects GoWit's established infrastructure, linking 7,000+ brands with top retailers across 20+ EMEA markets.

GoWit One: A New Era of AI-Driven AdOps

"By putting AI at the core of AdOps, we're enabling agencies to reclaim time, eliminate inefficiency, and scale smarter than ever before," said Emrah Adsan, CEO of GoWit

"GoWit One brings together automation, multi-retailer unification real-time intelligence. Backed by our deep presence across EMEA, we're delivering the connected AI layer agencies have been waiting for; one system to plan, activate, and optimize campaigns across all retailers and markets."

Strategic Partnership with WPP Media

As the world's largest creative transformation company and a global leader in media investment, WPP defines the standards for media excellence. In a move that validates the platform's capabilities, GoWit has selected WPP Media Turkey as its exclusive pilot agency partner.

Evren Gülyasar, Managing Director for Commerce at WPP Media Turkey, commented:

"GoWit One sets a new benchmark for how agencies operate in commerce and retail media. For the first time, our teams can manage multi-retailer and multi-market campaigns end-to-end, from creation to optimization, in a single AI-driven ecosystem. This platform removes operational bottlenecks and fragmentation, giving us the speed and precision effectively required to lead in this space. It is the transformative infrastructure the industry has been waiting for, empowering us to scale smarter and deliver stronger business outcomes for our clients."

About GoWit

GoWit is a leading AdTech provider building EMEA's largest AI-powered Commerce and Retail Media Network. Combining best-in-class technology with demand-side expertise, GoWit enables retailers, brands, and agencies to maximize ad monetization and relevance through omnichannel activation.

