Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
PR Newswire
04.12.2025 08:12 Uhr
China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy: Fifth Annual Understanding China: "China in the Eyes of the Young" International Short Video Screening and Award Ceremony Successfully Held in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding China: "China in the Eyes of the Young" International Short Video Screening and Award Ceremony, as part of the event of 2025 Understanding China Conference, kicked off on December 2 at the Yuexiu International Conference Center in Guangzhou. Co-hosted by the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy and Radio Television New Viewpoint, the initiative celebrates youth perspectives on China's evolving landscape, fostering a vibrant bridge between global young creators and the nation's dynamic development after four successful prior editions.

This year's contest drew over 900 submissions from more than 25 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities across China, as well as from over 15 countries including Argentina, India, Russia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Spain, and the United States. The diverse entries spanned a wide array of themes and formats, involving participants from central and local mainstream media, universities, professional organizations, and independent creators. This outpouring underscores the burgeoning vitality of Chinese storytelling and its growing global appeal, with impressive results in international outreach.

Through their lenses, young creators transformed abstract narratives of Chinese modernization into tangible, youth-driven experiences. No longer mere observers, these participants became active chroniclers, making grand societal themes accessible and relatable. Their multidimensional approaches enriched the event's core mission, rendering "Chinese stories" more vivid and multidimensional in cross-cultural dialogues.

In keynote addresses, speakers emphasized the role of authentic storytelling amid a century of global shifts, highlighting opportunities and challenges. They advocated for truthfulness, empathy-driven connections, and technology empowerment, while leveraging innovative adaptations of traditional culture through short videos and animations to help the world grasp a genuine China.

Additionally, the "Understanding China: New Youth View China - Explore Pu'er" project was launched, inviting creators to immerse themselves in Pu'er's scenic landscapes and bustling streets, capturing authentic moments to share the city's unique charm and convey China's warmth through creative narratives.

The Understanding China Forum continues to promote cross-cultural understanding and youth engagement in global dialogues. For more information about the Conference in 2025, please visit http://en.ciids.cn/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838401/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fifth-annual-understanding-china-china-in-the-eyes-of-the-young-international-short-video-screening-and-award-ceremony-successfully-held-in-guangzhou-302632729.html

