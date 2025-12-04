K2 Rubicon Specialty, a division of K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International) and K2 Insurance Services, announces today it has appointed Vicky Hayward as Head of Hull, further strengthening its marine underwriting capabilities as the business continues its growth trajectory.

Vicky brings more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry, specialising in Marine Hull and War across both underwriting and broking. She has held senior roles within the Lloyd's market, most recently leading the Hull and War portfolio at Talbot, and has contributed to wider market initiatives through her work on the Joint Hull Committee.

"I'm excited to be joining K2 Rubicon Specialty at such a pivotal stage in its growth," said Vicky Hayward, Head of Hull, K2 Rubicon Specialty. "The team's credibility and approach were what drew me to the role, together with a clear sense of purpose and excitement for what they are building. It's great to join a platform that brings real expertise together with a practical, straightforward way of working."

"Vicky is the exact profile of underwriter that K2 looks for," added Gavin Wall, Managing Director, K2 Rubicon Specialty. "We can provide her with the right capacity, underwriting tools and expert claims adjusting; in return, Vicky can provide her clients and brokers with lead marine underwriting expertise. This appointment further underscores our commitment to building a market-leading marine capability within K2 Rubicon Specialty."

About K2 Group Holdings (K2 International)

K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International) is a specialty insurance and reinsurance underwriting platform based at the heart of the London market. It is owned by K2 Insurance Services, a leading underwriting and distribution franchise in the US programme insurance market. Its underwriting divisions include: Commercial Property, Financial Institutions, Marine, Political Violence, Terrorism and Credit.

About K2 Insurance Services

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing nearly $2 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalised and specialty insurance products distributed through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way in specialty insurance programmes.

