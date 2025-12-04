Paris is crowned the world's leading city for tourism, maintaining its position for a fifth consecutive year, revealed data analytics company Euromonitor International.

According to Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025, Paris welcomed over 18 million international visitors in 2025, driven by its strong tourism infrastructure, vibrant culture and focus on sustainability. The reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris was among the key highlights, which drew significant tourist interest.

Top five cities retain their positions for a second year

The annual report published by Euromonitor International in partnership with data company Lighthouse indicates that Europe maintains its position at the forefront of global rankings, securing four out of the top five places in the Index.

Paris is followed by Madrid in second place, recognised for its sustainability leadership and urban mobility initiatives. Tokyo holds third place, remaining Asia's top city destination with its vibrant visitor experience and major sporting events.

Rome secures fourth place, driven by luxury hotel launches and airport expansion, while Milan rounds out the top five, celebrated for its business environment, fashion and design leadership and robust tourism infrastructure.

Asia Pacific surges ahead in international arrivals

International arrivals continued to grow in 2025, led by strong regional performance. Asia Pacific recorded the highest rise at 10%, followed by the Middle East and Africa at 7%. Bangkok topped the list with 30.3 million visitors, followed by Hong Kong, London and Macau.

This momentum was driven by visa relaxations, major infrastructure upgrades and high-profile cultural and sporting events, which strengthened connectivity and enhanced visitor experiences.

Nadejda Popova, global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, said: "Even amid economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, global travel proved exceptionally resilient in 2025. International arrivals to the top 100 cities climbed 8% to 702 million, highlighting the ability of cities to adapt, innovate and deliver experiences that travellers continue to find irresistible."

Sustainability and innovation drive urban competitiveness

Sustainability remains a priority in tourism strategies, with Spanish cities such as Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Seville leading eco-friendly initiatives, joined by Nordic leaders Helsinki and Oslo.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is reshaping tourism management and visitor experiences, from New York's smart city platforms to Bangkok's digital arrival cards and Abu Dhabi's AI-powered services.

Infrastructure investment continues to underpin growth, with Rome, Tokyo and Paris advancing through luxury hotel developments and airport expansions, while São Paulo stands out for rapid progress in metro and logistics upgrades.

Popova commented: "City destinations are entering a pivotal new era, marked by ambitious investment, rapid innovation and the widescale integration of AI. As cities compete for visitors, the focus is shifting towards sustainability, resilience and delivering meaningful, personalised experiences. The 2025 Index highlights those destinations that are not only thriving today but also setting the standard for the future of urban tourism."

For more information see Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025.

