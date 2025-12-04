Holiston Media Ltd: PROFESSIONAL TRADER AWARDS 2025 ANNOUNCE WINNERS FOLLOWING 11,500+ VOTES FROM INDUSTRY TRADERS

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media today announced the winners of the Professional Trader Awards 2025, following more than 11,500 votes cast by professional, active, and prop traders across the industry. Now in their sixth year, the awards continue to spotlight excellence among brokers delivering the highest levels of service, technology, and performance to their clients.

Originally created to recognise brokers offering dedicated professional client accounts, the awards have now expanded to reflect the broader community of active traders, acknowledging firms that excel in trading conditions, execution, margin rates, platform stability, education, loyalty programmes, and client support.

"These annual awards honour brokers and platforms that lead the way in trading analysis, execution, account technology and performance tools, while consistently providing outstanding trading conditions and client relationship services," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "Only the strongest performers earn a Professional Trader Award-this year's winners truly represent the best in the business."

2025 Award Winners

Best Professional Client Trading Account - City Index

Best Broker for Professional Clients (Overall) - City Index

Best Trading Conditions for Professional Clients - FxPro

Best Customer Support for Professional Clients - Spreadex Trading

Best Broker for Active Traders - CMC Markets

Best Forex Trading Platform - FxPro

Best CFD Broker - City Index

Best Spread Betting Provider - Trade Nation

Best Trading App (Mobile) - City Index

Best Copy Trading Broker - Vantage

Best Multi-Asset Broker - RoboForex

Best Broker for Execution - EBC Financial Group

Best Platform Stability & Reliability - Pepperstone

Most Trusted Broker / Platform - Vantage

Best Corporate Social Responsibility - Vantage

Best Prop Trading Firm - NextGen Funding

The Professional Trader Awards 2025 are supported by City Index, EBC Financial Group, NextGen Funding, RoboForex, and Vantage.

To learn more about the awards, categories, and nomination process, visit www.professionaltraderawards.com.

