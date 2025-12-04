PayDo Launches Unified Payment Infrastructure Suite for Digital Businesses

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayDo, a leading global payment ecosystem founded by Serhii Zakharov - who at just 25 became one of the youngest CEOs approved by the FCA to run an Electronic Money Institution in the UK, today announced a series of strategic infrastructure launches designed to dismantle the costly complexity of modern payment stacks.

The releases-Direct SEPA & SEPA Instant access, USD SWIFT Accounts, Dedicated C2B Open Banking Collections Accounts and Direct VISA and MasterCard Acquiring-are not standalone products, but integrated components of PayDo's unified platform.

For the first time, online businesses can access this comprehensive suite under a single contract, one technical integration, and with a dedicated account manager, eliminating the operational burden of managing multiple providers.

The launches directly address the primary pain points of payment fragmentation: high costs from intermediaries, slow settlement times, compliance overhead, and loss of control. By securing direct memberships and building proprietary technology, PayDo now offers businesses enterprise-grade infrastructure with the agility of a FinTech.

The new services include:

Direct SEPA & SEPA Instant: As a direct SEPA member, PayDo provides native European processing with no intermediary routing. This ensures faster, lower-cost euro transactions with immediate settlement capabilities via SEPA Instant.



USD SWIFT Accounts: Online businesses can now receive dedicated USD account details via the SWIFT network, significantly reducing delays and fees associated with cross-border USD transactions, a critical need for a variety of cross-border operating online businesses.



Dedicated C2B Open Banking Collections Accounts: A pioneering innovation, this service revolutionises how businesses receive payments. It enables instant, direct bank-to-business transfers from customers, offering an alternative to card networks with correct funds tracking and allocation, lower costs, and real-time settlement. Functionality supports processing of +100,000 daily transactions.



Launch of Direct Acquiring: PayDo is now a principal member acquirer for both Visa and Mastercard. This direct relationship removes a layer of intermediaries, reducing processing costs, improving authorisation rates, and giving merchants greater control and transparency over their card payment flows.

These services are delivered within PayDo's unified ecosystem, which also includes its signatory innovation - non-redirect E-Wallet checkout. This earlier innovation provided merchants with full friendly-fraud protection without any rolling reserve requirements. The new ecosystem approach allows companies in sectors like e-commerce, IT services, marketplaces, gaming and other Fintechs to streamline their entire financial operations, turning payment management from a resource drain into a competitive advantage.

Serhii Zakharov, CEO and Founder of PayDo , commented: "For years, businesses have been forced to stitch together a patchwork of payment providers, each adding cost, complexity, and delay. We believe the future is not in more fragmentation, but in intelligent unification. These launches are not just new features; they are the foundational pillars of a coherent ecosystem. We are giving our clients direct control over the core rails of finance-from SEPA and SWIFT to card acquiring and Open Banking-all through one partnership. This is how we eliminate the hidden tax of fragmentation and empower businesses to scale globally with clarity and efficiency."

PayDo's ecosystem now processes over €5B annually for over 1,000 businesses, leveraging its full regulatory compliance in the UK, Canada, and the EU. The company's direct infrastructure model is proving that the next wave of Fintech growth will be driven by consolidation and seamless integration, not further division.

About PayDo:

PayDo is a globally regulated financial ecosystem that provides online businesses with a unified platform for all their payment needs. By combining business accounts, acquiring, e-wallet and card solutions into a single integration, PayDo eliminates the operational burden and cost of payment fragmentation. The company holds Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licenses in the UK and Malta, and a Money Services Business (MSB) license in Canada.

