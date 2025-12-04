The Must-See Family Destination this Christmas at LEGO House

Festive builds, family missions, and cozy moments make LEGO House the warmest place to celebrate the season.

BILLUND, Denmark, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --This holiday season, LEGO House invites guests to Come Home for the Holidays - where the joy of play, creativity, and togetherness fills every corner of the Home of the Brick.

From 6 November to 30 December 2025, families can experience a festive lineup of hands-on activities, limited-time builds, and cozy surprises, all available indoors, only at LEGO House.

Holiday Experiences to Enjoy

Join a Merry Mission at LEGO House (6 Nov - 22 Dec)

Guests can grab a tracker and set off on a brand-new festive adventure around LEGO House! The Merry Mission invites families to explore every Experience Zone, and discover hidden surprises along the way, all leading to a special seasonal gift as a reward for completing their journey.

Build to Give - Holiday Build Activity

Join LEGO builders around the world in spreading joy through the global BuildtoGive[1] initiative. Build a heart in Creative Lab this holiday season and help give the gift of play to children who need it most. Guests can create their LEGO heart in their own style as a symbol of kindness, creativity, and community this season.

Holiday Decorations Across the House

From giant brick-built ornaments to twinkling trees and photo-ready spots, LEGO House transforms into a cozy festive setting. Guests can capture special moments throughout the zones and add their own creations to select seasonal builds.

Pick-a-Bowl by MINI CHEF (Limited-Time Menu)

While the MINI CHEF robots, Robert and Roberta, take a well-deserved holiday break, guests can enjoy a brand-new dining experience - Pick-a-Bowl by MINI CHEF. Inspired by the robots' "travels around the world," the menu features fresh, flavorful dishes inspired by their culinary discoveries. Available for a limited time only.

More to Discover at LEGO House

Beyond the festive experiences, guests can also explore new highlights across the House this season:

LEGO Masters Academy - the newest creative experience at LEGO House where kids and adults can learn real LEGO building techniques and take their own creations home.

- the newest creative experience at LEGO House where kids and adults can learn real LEGO building techniques and take their own creations home. 2025-2026 Masterpiece Gallery - Completely refreshed this September, the current exhibition is the largest and most diverse to date, featuring 17 talented fan builders from 12 countries, including LEGO Masters alumni from around the world and featuring new wall-mounted LEGO art for the first time, ever.

- Completely refreshed this September, the current exhibition is the largest and most diverse to date, featuring 17 talented fan builders from 12 countries, including LEGO Masters alumni from around the world and featuring new wall-mounted LEGO art for the first time, ever. LEGO House Exclusive Sets - discover the newest collectible set and other exclusive products available only in the LEGO House retail store. Perfect for a very special holiday gift.

- discover the newest collectible set and other exclusive products available only in the LEGO House retail store. Perfect for a very special holiday gift. Special Holiday Offers - guests can make the most of the season with:

- guests can make the most of the season with: The Book Early Offer for one-day visits to LEGO House, ideal for families planning ahead.

for one-day visits to LEGO House, ideal for families planning ahead.

The Holiday Accommodation Package with LEGOLAND Billund, combining two world-class LEGO experiences and a special gift included, for the ultimate playful festive getaway. Read more over at LEGOHouse.com.

The holiday program runs from 6 November - 30 December 2025.

For opening hours, tickets, and more information, please visit LEGOHouse.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838082/LEGO_House.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-must-see-family-destination-this-christmas-at-lego-house-302632366.html