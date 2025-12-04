Omada Charts the Future of Identity Governance in the Age of Agentic AI

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today unveiled its long-term strategic vision: delivering governance not only for humans, but for the rapidly expanding universe of non-human and agentic identities that shape enterprise operations.

As enterprises embrace autonomous AI agents, Omada is committed to leading the industrywide shift from AI for IGA (using AI to make governance smarter) to IGA for AI, applying identity governance principles to monitor, control, and enable AI-driven actions, collaborations, and decision-making in real time. This evolution is foundational for trust, accountability, and resilience as intelligent systems begin acting alongside humans at scale.

"At Omada, we are committed to making IGA for AI a strategic reality," said Benoit Grangé, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Omada. "Our roadmap brings together unified governance, observability, and an open, connected ecosystem so organizations can safely delegate responsibilities to both humans and AI agents, always with complete oversight, policy control, and trust at enterprise scale."

As the first step on this journey, Omada is introducing a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server for developers, which provides a standardized, secure way to connect Omada's governed identity data with AI assistants, automation tools, and other enterprise systems. With the MCP release, developers can begin exploring how governed identity intelligence can enhance their AI-driven workflows while maintaining control, context, and compliance.

By extending governed identity intelligence into the tools and agents on which enterprises already rely, Omada is laying the foundation for a future where every identity, human, machine, and AI interface operates within a secure and accountable digital fabric. Today's announcement marks the first step toward that future, as Omada continues advancing governance for the age of intelligent systems.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, visit https://www.omadaidentity.com.

