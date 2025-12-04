Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:02
4,320 Euro
+0,47 % +0,020
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2604,58009:31
PR Newswire
04.12.2025 09:18 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2025:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 8.398%

Interest amount due: R11 201 551.51

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 8.508%

Interest amount due: R9 863 452.60

Interest period: 11 September 2025 to 10 December 2025

Payment date: 11 December 2025

Date convention: Following business day

8 December 2025

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.