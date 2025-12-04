AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2025:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 8.398%

Interest amount due: R11 201 551.51

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 8.508%

Interest amount due: R9 863 452.60

Interest period: 11 September 2025 to 10 December 2025

Payment date: 11 December 2025

Date convention: Following business day

8 December 2025

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited