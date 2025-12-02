Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
02.12.25 | 08:09
4,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2404,56016:51
PR Newswire
02.12.2025 15:48 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

AECI shareholders (Shareholders) and noteholders are advised that, on 19 November 2025, the Company, on behalf of the AECI Employee Share Scheme Trust (Trust), concluded a hedging arrangement with Investec Bank Limited (Investec), an independent third party, to hedge the Trust's potential future obligation to deliver AECI ordinary shares (Shares) to its participants, in accordance with the rules of the Trust (Hedging Transaction). The Hedging Transaction provides for the acquisition of a maximum of 488 006 Shares at a price not exceeding a 2% premium on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Shares over the five preceding trading days.

Shareholders and noteholders are hereby advised of the following acquisitions of Shares, on behalf of the Trust, in execution of the Hedging Transaction, between 17 November 2025 and 19 November 2025:

Name of entity:

Investec, on behalf of the Trust

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

Purchase of Shares pursuant to the Hedging Transaction

Transaction completed:

On-market

Total number of Shares acquired:

488 006

Total value of Shares acquired:

R42 708 319.53

Nature of interest:

Indirect beneficial (purchased by Investec acting as an independent agent on behalf of the Trust)

The breakdown of the acquisitions of Shares is as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

VWAP

(cents per share)

High

(price)

(cents per share)

Low

(price)

(cents per share)

Value

17 Nov 2025

254 052

8 784.0000

8 830

8 651

R22 315 927.68

18 Nov 2025

183 954

8 722.9802

8 783

8 664

R16 046 271.00

19 Nov 2025

50 000

8 692.2417

8 777

8 653

R4 346 120.85

Woodmead, Sandton

2 December 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.